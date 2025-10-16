"Special day"- Olympic champion Femke Bol reacts as she unveils her own hall in her hometown in Netherlands

Dutch track star Femke Bol was in all smiles as she opened her own gym hall in her hometown of Amersfoort, Netherlands. Bol posed with fans at the inauguration ceremony of the gym hall and couldn't contain her excitement as she expressed how happy she was with establishing it. Bol grew up practicing athletics at a local club in Amersfoort and also attended school there.

Femke Bol capped off her season in the best way possible after winning her 2nd gold medal in the 400m hurldes at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Bol finished in first with a time of 51.54 seconds, which marked her season-best time. She also won a silver and bronze medal in the relay events at this year's World Championships.

In a post on Instagram shared by Dutch news outlet NOS, Bol could be seen posing with fans as her new gym was inaugurated in Amersfoort:

"She already has several titles, but her own gym was still missing. Until today. Athlete Femke Bol opened her own hall in her hometown Amersfoort."

Bol also took to her Instagram stories and wrote:

"Special day"

Still taken from Bol's Instagram (source: @femke_bol)

Femke Bol is now set to focus on rest and recovery after another successful season. She also competed in multiple Diamond League meetings, winning in London and Monaco.

Femke Bol on navigating long-distance with her fiancé Ben Broeders: "That can be hard sometimes"

Bol at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Femke Bol recently opened up about her relationship with her fiancé, Ben Broeders. Broeders is an athlete himself and specialises in the pole vault event.

In an interview on Olympics.com, Bol said it can be hard to navigate a relationship through long-distance due to their athletic commitments:

"That can be hard sometimes. If he’s focused on training or I am, we can talk about it all evening long. I think that’s normal. But we’re also good at watching a show together and forgetting about everything, or planning a vacation, or going golfing, just doing something completely different and enjoying each other’s company."

"We miss each other a lot with different training camps, [so] we really value the time we do have together, without all the stress. Especially before big championships, those weeks are full of stress. I’m super nervous, and so is he. Sometimes we need to not talk about it at all. Or sometimes we’re really good at supporting each other through it. It depends on the moment."

Bol met Ben Broeders in 2022. The pair began dating soon after and announced their engagement earlier this year.

