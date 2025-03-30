Spencer Lee drops 4-word reaction to leading wrestling apparel brand's collaboration with USA Wrestling

Spencer Lee shared his reaction to wrestling apparel brand RUDIS' latest post on social media. Lee has had an accomplished wrestling career, winning the NCAA Championship three times as well as grabbing the silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Lee, a freestyle and former folkstyle wrestler, was born in Denver and attended the University of Iowa.

Ad

Lee has represented the U.S at major international tournaments, including the Zagreb Open in 2025, where he won the gold medal in the 57 kg freestyle category. He also won gold at the Pan American Games in 2024. Lee took to Instagram to share his reaction to RUDIS' latest post, which showcased Lee, amongst others, wearing Team USA merchandise designed by RUDIS.

He wrote on Instagram:

"RUDIS and USA Wrestling 🤝," Lee wrote.

Ad

Trending

Still taken from Lee's Instagram (Source: @spencerlee365/Instagram)

Lee began his collegiate wrestling career for the University of Iowa, where he recorded 98 wins and six losses. The 26-year-old is regarded as one of USA Wrestling's finest and came close to winning gold at the Paris Olympics, only losing to Japan's Rei Higuchi.

Ad

Spencer Lee on what it was like to wrestle for Iowa

Spencer Lee with his silver medal at Paris 2024 (Image via Getty)

Olympic silver medalist Spencer Lee shared his thoughts on what it was like to wrestle for Iowa. In an interview with Barstool Wrestling in 2023, Lee made his feelings known towards the University of Iowa, describing the atmosphere as "electric". Lee sat down for an interview after his loss to Matt Ramos in the NCAA Championship semi-finals.

Ad

In the interview, Lee said:

"For me personally it's electric, it's exciting, the fans are always you know, extremely crazy, and it could end sometimes in a bad way but you know we love that. That's just what comes with sports and I really enjoy competing for the two most passionate and exciting coaches in the country [Tom Brands and Terry Brands], they're extremely extremely passionate in the corner and they're loud," he said (1:00 onwards).

Ad

Lee continued by saying he couldn't imagine himself representing any other college:

"That's what I wanted, I wanted someone that would fight for me in the corner, someone that would never back down from anything, because that's kind of how I wanted to be as well. So Iowa was just a place that just you know felt like home for me, and I couldn't imagine myself competing anywhere else," Spencer Lee told Barstool Wrestling.

Ad

Lee has been a big inspiration for young wrestlers as well, including Bo Basset, who is set to represent the University of Iowa in 2026. Lee was close to becoming the first-ever wrestler from Iowa to win four NCAA Championships, but after his loss to Matt Ramos in 2023, he ended his collegiate career and turned his attention toward the Olympics in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback