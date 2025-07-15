Spencer Lee makes an appeal to Mr Beast with proposition for Olympic athletes amid 'biggest collab ever'

Spencer Lee reached out to Mr Beast on behalf of the Olympic athletes, as the American YouTuber proposed a viral collab for creators. Mr Beast is known for pulling off big and bold challenges for his YouTube videos.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has so far taken on some incredible challenges, including spending 50 hours buried alive, playing Battleship with real ships, and creating his very own version of Netflix's Squid Game. He took to X to announce his "biggest collab ever," which will be held on August 1. The 27-year-old YouTuber's post went viral as he received a massive response.

"I’ve sent thousands of messages today my thumbs are literally hurting lol," MrBeast wrote. "If you’re a creator and didn’t reply to the previous tweet or dm me yet plz do! August 1st will be the biggest creator collab in history and I want you apart of it."

Following his announcement, the Paris Olympics silver medalist reached out to Mr Beast with an idea to support the Olympians and other athletes by letting them be a part of his big collaboration.

"Do you want athletes a part of this?"

Mr Beast's most notable challenge so far was the "50 YouTubers Fight for $1,000,000," where he invited 50 of YouTube's biggest creators, who participated in various challenges for a chance to win a million dollars.

"Pretty, pretty bad showing" - Spencer Lee expresses dissatisfaction with his performance even after securing a victory at Final X

Spencer Lee of the United States during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Spencer Lee locked horns against Luke Lilledahl in the 57 kg freestyle category at the Final X held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 15, 2025. The Olympic medalist outperformed Lilledahl in a best-of-three round.

Lee clinched back-to-back wins in rounds one and two with 7-2 and 6-0, to earn a spot in the Senior World team. However, the 26-year-old was not satisfied with his performance.

“I mean, they should have called me for passivity in both matches,” Lee said. “I didn’t do literally anything in both second periods. Yeah, got a lead, didn’t do anything. Pretty, pretty bad showing for someone who I keep preaching that I score points and I don’t score points. So maybe I should stop preaching it because I’m not doing it.”

Spencer Lee will compete at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships, which will be held from September 13 to 21, in Zagreb, Croatia.

