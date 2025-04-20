Spencer Lee sends word of caution to opponents after accepting his automatic bid to Final X

Spencer Lee recently dropped a two-word message for his opponents, days after announcing his participation in a highly anticipated event. Lee accepted his automatic bid to the Final X berth in the men's freestyle 57 kg category for the 2025 U.S. World Team.

The 2025 Final X will be held on Saturday, June 14, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. He earned the qualification due to his victory at the 2024 Paris Games, where he clinched a silver medal in the same category after locking horns with Japan's Rei Higuchi in a 4-2 round. The Olympian shared a few glimpses from his latest training session with the Iowa Hawkeyes and wrote:

"War ready."

The final X event will help decide the team for the Senior World Championships, which will be held from September 13 to 21, 2025, in Zagreb, Croatia. The opponent for Lee at the Final X will be decided on April 26 at the U.S. Open. The men's freestyle 57 kg champion will earn the spot to compete against Lee.

Along with a silver medal in the 57kg category at the Paris Games, Lee also won a gold medal in the same category at the 2024 Pan American Championships. He won three gold medals in the same event at the Grand Prix in 2023, New York City; 2025, Nice; and Zagreb editions.

Spencer Lee shares a glimpse of his recovery day amid his preparation for the Final X

Spencer Lee of Team United States during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Amid his preparation for the Final X, Spencer Lee shared a glimpse of his recovery day. The Olympic medalist's day started at 7:00 am when he was seen having a healthy breakfast. He then headed for a workout session at Carver. Lee also gave a glimpse of the medal and trophies put on display at Carver.

The quick workout session was followed by a number of recovery activities, including hyperbaric chamber therapy, red light therapy, infrared sauna, and massage therapy. Lee then headed for a light training session at Goschke, the Iowa Hawkeyes training center. He then shared the dinner with his cat and was seen concluding the day with an evening walk and gaming session. Sharing the video, Lee wrote:

"A typical active recovery day for me!"

Along with a remarkable international and pro career, Spencer Lee enjoyed an illustrious collegiate career. He won the national title and Big10 championship thrice.

