"Spencer Lee smoked him"; "Man of Steel"- Fans react to the American's Paris Olympic qualification after an incredible run at Wrestle Istanbul

Spencer Lee put forward an incredible performance at the World Olympic Qualifier Wrestling 2024 in Istanbul that led him to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The American wrestler established sheer dominance in the earlier rounds with four straight wins, two of them coming at a score of 10-0.

Spencer Lee was challenged by the top seed Wanhao Zou in the round of 16. He had a lead in the earlier moments of the match against Zou, but the number one seed caught up in the final moments of the match culminating in a thriller where Lee managed to get the victory in a score of 10-9. The American wrestler qualified for the Paris Olympics in the 57kg after defeating Rakhat Kalzhan 10-0.

Fans were impressed by the American's ascendancy the tournament and took to social media to congratulate him.

A fan commented on his fierce competitiveness and congratulated him for the victory.

" Lee smoked him! Congratulations on the Olympic bid!," wrote the fan.

"Pittsburgh man of steel," chimed in another.

" This has gotta make you smile. Such persistence to overcome injury setbacks. Wins the trials and half way around to qualify this weight for Paris. Congrats to an all-timer @Hawks_Wrestling," tweeted a fan.

"Was never in doubt in my mind. Dominant. Olympic Gold Medal loading," chimed in another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions :

"Spencer Lee, the VGC player who made news 6 years ago after walking out to the Pokemon theme song en route to a college national championship, is going to the Olympics! He beat the #1 ranked wrestler in the round of 16 and won his semifinal in 36 SECONDS," wrote a fan.

"Was there ever any doubt?? @LeeSpencerlee36 has his focus on an Olympic GOLD This man is on a mission!," another fan chimed in.

"Awesome news -- U.S. already had the most wrestlers headed to Paris. Spencer Lee adding to the tally," a fan tweeted.

Spencer Lee opens up on qualifying for the Olympics

US Olympic Trial: Wrestling

Spencer Lee suffered from two ACL injuries in 2022 which had a huge impact on his 2023 season. With a lot of perseverance and hard work, he managed to overcome such adversities leading up to the Olympic season.

After the match, he opened up on qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

“It is a big deal,” Lee said. “You can’t win the Olympics if you don’t qualify and go. After I won the trials, it felt fake. Now, I am finally an Olympian now. It’s great,” he said.

As Lee prepares for the Olympics, the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high as they hold on to the excitement of witnessing an incredible showdown in Paris.