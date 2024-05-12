Spencer Lee qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 with mind-blowing 36 seconds-winning takedown at World Olympic Games Qualifier semifinals

Spencer Lee, the 25-year-old wrestler from Colorado is all set to represent the USA Wrestling team at the 2024 Paris Olympics after his performances at the World Olympic Qualifier Games in Istanbul. Lee needed to stay at least in the top three positions from the 57kg bracket of the event and did it easily.

Lee's time at the event had numerous hurdles and tough opponents such as Wanhao Zou (No.1 seed) and Vladimir Egorov (Former European Champion). However, the most important match that solidified his place at the Olympics was up against the 25-year-old Kazakhastani wrestler in the semifinals, Rakhat Kalzhan.

Lee made sure that he didn't mess up at this important juncture point as he dominated Kalzhan for the majority of the match before beating the Kazakh wrestler with a margin of 10-0. This is Spencer Lee's fourth consecutive victory at the tournament and second victory with a margin of 10-0 (the first one being against the Moroccan wrestler Ben Tarik in his first match in the World Olympic Qualifier Games).

Expand Tweet

Owing to these staggering performances, Lee will be the flag bearer of the USA in the 57kg category of freestyle wrestling in Paris. With this, the three-time NCAA Division I gold medalist became the 20th wrestler from his alma mater, IOWA Hawkeyes to qualify for the Olympics.

Spencer Lee - an icon from IOWA

Spencer Lee (left) and Thomas Gilman at the 2024 US Olympic Wrestling Trials

Spencer Lee's recent success at the senior level is no fluke. It represents all his hard work over various stages of his wrestling career. From being a three-time Pennsylvania Athletic Association champion during his high school tenure to bagging an opportunity to represent the USA at the greatest sporting event, the Colorado native has done it all.

The Colorado native has bagged immense experience over his career wrestling against some of the best in the world such as Thomas Gilman. Moreover, he also has a decorated medal tally which includes two gold medals at the US National Championships and one gold medal at the Pan American Championships. Besides his collegiate career for the IOWA Hawkeyes is also not too bad with three NCAA Division I gold medals.

However, his most important challenge lies ahead of him which will take place in France in a few months. This will be the first Olympic appearance of the 25-year-old in his short yet effective career and he will be looking to make the best use of this grand stage to announce his arrival to the world.