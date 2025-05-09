Sprint prodigy Quincy Wilson spends style-studded prom night with Masai Russell's sister Solai

American track athlete Quincy Wilson was recently spotted with the 100m hurdles Olympic champion, Masai Russell's sister, Solai. Both Wilson and Solai are students of the Bullis High School, where both of them compete in its track and field team.

Ad

Russell and Wilson both competed together at the 2024 Paris Olympics and returned with gold medals. Following their successful campaigns, they were also seen together in an NFL game, and notably, Wilson has also been seen with Solai several times in the past.

The photographer of Wilson and Solai's prom date night shared a video of their special night on their Instagram handle. In the post, the track athlete can be seen in a silver blazer with matching bottoms, while Russell's sister can be seen in a long silver dress. The caption of the video remarked:

Ad

Trending

"one for the books. prom 2025 | @_quincy_wilson & solai russell"

Ad

This comes just a couple of weeks after Quincy Wilson competed at the 2025 Penn Relays, where he helped his quartet finish 2nd in the 4x400m relays in a combined run time of 3:06.31.

Quincy Wilson shares his ideology of being a prodigy in track and field

Quincy Wilson (Image via: Getty)

Quincy Wilson made his feelings known on his ideology after being termed a child prodigy in track and field. Wilson, 17, has made a name for himself in the track circuit with his impressive performances not only in junior meets but also in the senior elite level.

Ad

Talking about his ideology and performing on the track irrespective of outside opinion and criticism is a major thing for him. Additionally, he also mentioned that as he is growing up, he is learning about the immense expectations that people have of him. He said (via Forbes):

"Just trying to accomplish what I want to accomplish, and not worrying about what the outside has to say is a very big thing. Since I’ve grown up to be kind of a child star, I kind of realize that now people have expectations of me."

Ad

He further added:

"Just coming in with confidence I think can be the best thing. We try to live the moment the most we can because we know that some of these opportunities we have may never come again."

During the interview, Wilson also spoke about his mother, who helps him keep motivated and stay away from the diversions around him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More