Stephen Nedoroscik comments on practice session with partner Rylee Arnold ahead of DWTS finals

American male gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik had a dance training session with his "Dancing With the Stars" partner Rylee Arnold after the duo performed in the show's semifinals on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. They accumulated 25 and 28 points for their two dances on Deorro's "Bailar" and The Temper Traps's "Sweet Disposition" respectively. The performance placed the two last among the five couples with 53 points.

However, the duo was not eliminated from the show and will compete in the finals scheduled for November 26. The practice for the last round is in full flow as the duo looks to win the Mirrorball Trophy. In Arnold's latest Instagram video, the two practice their drills with background dancers before the season finale.

Trending

Nedoroscik added a comment to the video sharing it on his Instagram story:

"WHAT A DAY!"

Still from Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram story (@stephen_nedoroscik)

Before his semifinal performance, Nedoroscik shed light on his mindset in an interview with USA Today.

Stephen Nedoroscik opens up about his mindset before stepping into his performance with Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedoroscik with his pommel horse bronze medal in the pommel horse event on the eighth day of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Stephen Nedoroscik said his inner professional gymnast urged him to make it to the last round of the competition. He tried to put in the same effort as he did at the 2024 Summer Olympics where he clinched two bronze medals in the team exercises and pommel horse events (via Worcester Telegram):

"The inner athlete is screaming in me that I gotta make it to that finale. So my strategy going forward is to tap into what I did at the Olympic games — no holding back now."

Nedoroscik was announced as a competitor for the dance event just a few days after his Olympic heroics in August. He became the first US male gymnast to enter the television show.

Other members of the gymnastics fraternity who have graced the show include Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Nastia Liukin. The 2024 edition is the second for Nedoroscik's partner Rylee Arnold. She competed last year with Harry Joswsey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback