Stephen Nedoroscik drops 2-word reaction on Penn State students emulating him and DWTS partner Rylee Arnold in dance performance

Stephen Nedoroscik expressed his thoughts as Penn State students emulated him and his Dancing With The Stars partner, Rylee Arnold. The pair finished fourth in the reality TV dancing competition last year.

Ad

Nedoroscik reposted a story of Katie Feeney on his Instagram handle, where two Penn State students were imitating their dance from DWTS during THON Weekend 2025 at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Olympic medalist shared his joy and wrote:

"Lets goooo."

Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram story

Nedoroscik, who was part of the Penn State Gymnastics team from 2017-20, earned a call-up to the DWTS following a breakthrough campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He led the USA men's gymnastics team to its first medal since the 2008 Olympics and became a celebrity overnight.

Ad

Trending

While the gymnast was insecure about his dancing skills, Arnold acted as his mentor, and they impressed judges and fans alike. The pair earned several good scores on their way to the Finale, where they produced a fiery freestyle performance on Nedoroscik's signature pommel horse.

However, the pair fell short of the Mirrorball trophy and finished fourth. Both Nedoroscik and Arnold have since been headlining the DWTS Live Tour, of which the Olympian is a co-host.

Ad

"Stephen Nedoroscik is probably the most hardworking person ever" - Rylee Arnold

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik at the Dancing With the Stars: LIVE! - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with Access Hollywood, Rylee Arnold called Stephen Nedoroscik the most hardworking person she had ever met. The choreographer also revealed that she and Nedoroscik were always cracking jokes with each other, calling themselves the "classic sibling duo."

Ad

“Stephen is probably the most hardworking person ever. He is so devoted to everything that he does. He has made a name for himself and he went to the Olympics and did such an amazing job, it was just so cool. He's just taken this whole life into a crazy way," Arnold said.

"Me and Stephen are always just cracking jokes together but also we are always making fun of each other. That is one thing about us, we are like the classic sibling duo and I just love all of it so so much."

While Nedoroscik was appearing on the DWTS for the first time, Arnold was making her second consecutive appearance last year. She was paired with Too Hot To Handle cast member Harry Jowsey and finished sixth in season 32.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback