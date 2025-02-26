Stephen Nedoroscik and fellow DWTS competitor Alan Bersten share adorable moment with choreographer's pet Jeff amid ongoing tour

Stephen Nedoroscik and Alan Bersten shared a heartfelt moment with the latter's new pet, Jeff, on Tuesday. Amid the tight Dancing With The Stars tour schedule, the dancers and the co-hosts often share fun moments away from the spotlight.

Ad

Ilona Maher's dance partner, Bersten, who won the runners-up with the Olympic bronze medalist at the Dancing With the Stars, is now a performer at the DWTS tour alongside other pro dancers. On the other hand, the gymnast, who partnered with Rylee Arnold in the 33rd edition of the reality show, co-hosts the tour.

Recently, the two engaged in off-stage fun and Bersten's pet Jeff was the highlight of the moment. The little dog sat on the Olympian's lap, hesitant at first but slowly showing an interest in him. Emma Slater, a choreographer, who also competed at the DWTS, adorably asked (in an Instagram story shared by Nedoroscik):

Ad

Trending

"Jeff, do you love Stephen?"

The others also gushed over the newly formed bond between Nedoroscik and the dog.

In the subsequent Instagram story, Jeff found comfort in the Olympic bronze medalist's lap, prompting Slater to say:

"He did a little 360. He loves you Stephen."

As Maher's dance partner came with the leash to take Jeff away, Slater tried to restrict that, saying:

"No, he seems really happy. He doesn't want to go though."

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik cuddling with Alan Bersten's dog, Jeff | Source: Instagram - @stephen_nedoroscik

On October 17, 2024, Bersten announced that he had become a dog father to Jeff. He penned a welcome note for the little puppy on his Instagram handle, writing:

Ad

"I’m officially a daddy!! Everyone please say hi to JEFF!!! The sweetest boy in the whole world!"

Ad

Bersten was instrumental in Maher's podium finish at DWTS. With Bersten's help, Maher channeled strong characters like Luisa Madrigal from Encanto on stage.

Stephen Nedoroscik once shared the stage with Ilona Maher's dance partner Alan Bersten amid the DWTS tour

Nedoroscik at the 38th Carousel Of Hope Ball - (Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik shifted his attention from co-hosting to joining Alan Bersten on the tour stage. As the gymnast showed off his skills, Bersten perfectly mirrored his steps in a recent Instagram post.

Ad

""Collectively, we have 2 Olympic medals between us," Bersten's caption read.

Here's the video:

Ad

Nedoroscik competed with the US men's gymnastics squad at the 2024 Paris Games. He performed on the pommel horse, anchoring his team to the bronze podium and clinching the individual bronze in his event.

He spent off-season with his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, and even stepped out on a double date with Rylee Arnold and her boyfriend, Walker Lyons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback