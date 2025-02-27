Stephen Nedoroscik gets emotional as he celebrates DWTS Tour milestone with a hilarious twist

Stephen Nedoroscik recently gave fans a sneak peek into the celebration of reaching the halfway mark of the DWTS Tour. The gymnast is currently serving as a co-host at the event.

Nedoroscik was offered participation in the DWTS show after his exceptional performance at the Paris Olympics 2024. He was paired with Rylee Arnold on the show, where they performed several magnificent dance routines, with the gymnast using some of his gymnastics skills in a few performances. However, despite reaching the final, they earned a fourth-place finish on November 26, 2024.

Nedoroscik reunited with the DWTS crew for the show's tour, which commenced on January 7 and will be executed in 68 cities. The tour has almost covered half of the cities and will conclude on April 19 in Rosemont. It was last performed on February 26 at Spartanburg.

The gymnast recently shared a glimpse of the team celebrating their achievement of reaching the halfway mark of the tour. He shared a video of the team hilariously cutting a half cake with 'halfway' written on it. Getting emotional, he wrote on his Instagram story:

"Halfway done with tour🥹 (we got a halfway cake😂😋)."

Nedoroscik’s Instagram story

Stephen Nedoroscik came under the spotlight after helping his team win a medal at the Paris Olympics after 16 years. He registered the highest score of 14.866 points in the team all-around event, leading them to win a bronze medal.

Stephen Nedoroscik opens up about struggles due to his eye condition

Stephen Nedoroscik recently sat for a conversation with Sherri Shepherd, where he opened up about the challenges he faced because of his eyesight. The 26-year-old revealed that he suffers from strabismus, which affects his training as a professional gymnast. Not only this, but his eye condition also affected his practice sessions during the DWTS journey.

Opening up about the problems he usually faces due to his eye condition and revealing how he overcomes them, he said (via YouTube channel 'Sherri'):

"Yes, my condition, first of all, I have strabismus, which is when your eyes turn inward. I also have coloboma. Both of those do affect my training a lot. With Strabismus, I don't have any depth perception and with Colobama, I'm very sensitive to light. So in a lot of arenas and stuff it will be in my face and it's very uncomfortable at times but it's one of those things that I have gone through in this life and learn sort of how to direct myself through all these adversities." (3:15)

Apart from his professional life, Stephen Nedoroscik has a fulfilling personal life. He is dating his long-time girlfriend, Tess McCracken. She has supported the gymnast throughout his Olympics and DWTS journey.

