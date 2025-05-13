Stephen Nedoroscik and girlfriend Tess McCracken make feelings known as gymnast’s talent agency wins prestigious honor

Stephen Nedoroscik shared his thoughts after his talent agency, Smith & Saint, earned a major honor by being named Boutique Talent Agency of the Year by the Influence Agency. Nedoroscik signed a representation agreement with the agency following his successful campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
At the quadrennial Games, he became a two-time Olympic medalist with bronze medals in the men’s team all-around and individual pommel horse events. Following his Olympic journey, he appeared on the American dance reality series Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) Season 33, partnering with choreographer Rylee Arnold, and later co-hosted the DWTS Live Tour in 2025.
Recently, the gymnast’s talent agency informed its followers on Instagram about receiving the prestigious Boutique Talent Agency of the Year honor.
Stephen Nedoroscik reacted to the post by replying in the comments. He wrote:
“Omg!! So amazing and so well deserved!”
The 26-year-old also reshared the post on his Instagram story where he celebrated the agency’s achievement.
“WOAHHH!! So well deserved, I couldn't have had this amazing year without S&S🙌”
Meanwhile, Tess McCracken, a former gymnast and Nedoroscik’s long-time partner, also expressed gratitude to the agency for its efforts. On her Instagram story, she added:
“Navigating the last 9 months wouldn't have been possible without S&S, incredibly grateful to this amazing team of women and all they do for Stephen🤍”
Notably, McCracken was also a gymnast representing Penn State until her graduation in 2020. During her time as a gymnast, she won three career event titles including two in balance beam and one in uneven bars.
Stephen Nedoroscik’s girlfriend pens heartfelt note as gymnast concludes DWTS journey
Tess McCracken penned a heartfelt note for her boyfriend, Stephen Nedoroscik, after he concluded his Dancing With the Stars journey. Alongside his dance partner Rylee Arnold, he finished fourth after reaching the finals of the reality series. Following this, McCracken shared a touching message in an Instagram post, writing:
“He’s the only trophy I care about🖤 Stephen, I’m so proud of how far you’ve come. Watching you throw yourself into dance for the last three months has been so inspiring and I’m honored to have been able to witness your journey. Being at your side through the whirlwind has been nothing short of spectacular🪩”
Notably, Joey Graziadei and choreographer Jenna Johnson took home the Mirrorball Trophy, with Olympic bronze medalist rugby star Ilona Maher and dance partner Alan Bersten finishing as the runners-up.