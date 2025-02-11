WATCH: Stephen Nedoroscik tries a unique flip with girlfriend Tess McCracken amid valentine week

Stephen Nedoroscik recently tried his hand on a unique flip with his girlfriend, Tess McCracken. The duo also enjoyed an early Valentine dinner together.

Nedoroscik came into the limelight after his Paris Olympics campaign, where he delivered a historical performance by helping his team win a medal for the first time in 16 years. He earned the highest score of 14.866 points in the team all-around event. Following this, he was offered participation in the Dancing With the Stars show.

Currently, the gymnast is the co-host at the DWTS tour, which commenced on January 7. Amid this, he had an off day, which he adorably spent with his girlfriend, Tess McCracken.

He posted a video of them trying a unique flip on social media. HIs girlfriend held his legs and pushed him forward for a full flip. The post's caption read:

"We flippin love Chicago @tess.mccracken."

Nedoroscik and McCracken first met in 2017 at Penn State University during their freshman year, where they were both members of the gymnastics team. They spoke for the first time at the orientation and began dating a week later.

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend penned a sweet note after the gymnast fell short of the DWTS trophy

Stephen Nedoroscik was paired with Rylee Arnold in the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars, where they delivered several remarkable dance performances. The gymnast, despite being insecure of his dance skills, managed to sharpen his skills and reach the finale of the show. However, he fell short of attaining a podium finish and ended up in fourth place, along with his dance partner.

Following this result, Nedoroscik's girlfriend, Tess McCracken, penned a heartwarming note for him on Instagram. She called his journey inspiring and exuded pride in him for coming this far in his career. Sharing a bunch of adorable pictures from the finale, she added a caption that read:

"He’s the only trophy I care about🖤. Stephen, I’m so proud of how far you’ve come. Watching you throw yourself into dance for the last three months has been so inspiring and I’m honored to have been able to witness your journey. Being at your side through the whirlwind has been nothing short of spectacular🪩," McCracken wrote.

Stephen Nedoroscik also recently shared a sweet glimpse of having an early Valentine dinner with his girlfriend by reposting her story on his Instagram.

