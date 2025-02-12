Stephen Nedoroscik gives four-word reaction to girlfriend Tess McCracken's highlights from Chicago amid DWTS Live Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik dropped a 4-word reaction as his girlfriend Tess McCracken posted a Chicago photo dump featuring the Olympian. Nedoroscik currently hosts the Dancing With the Stars tour after clinching fourth place on the 33rd season of DWTS.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Tess McCracken met at Penn State during an orientation in 2017. Since they both competed on their respective gymnastics teams and attended athlete orientation together, they bonded in college and soon started dating.

At the Olympics, the pommel horse specialist clinched two medals and his girlfriend was there to cheer him on. During her stay in the city of love, she posted regular updates on her social media. The couple now lives in Sarasota, Florida, where the Olympian trains and competes.

Nedoroscik now co-hosts the Dancing With the Stars tour, which recently stopped in Rosemont, Illinois, on February 8 before moving to Indianapolis on the 11th. Tess McCracken was part of one of the tour stops and even took a vacation with the Olympian in Chicago, as she showcased on her Instagram handle.

"Worth every minute I spent in the sub-freezing temps," she captioned.

The spate included pictures of the couple in a snowy setting, posing for mirror selfies, and sharing the DWTS stage, among others.

Reacting to the pictures, Stephen Nedoroscik cryptically replied:

"Chicago cold is colder"

Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to Tess McCracken's Chicago photo dump - Source: via @tess.mccracken on Instagram

The couple recently shared quality time in Chicago with a fun session as Nedoroscik left his feet midair while McCracken helped him do a front flip.

"We flippin love Chicago @tess.mccracken," the former captioned on Instagram.

Nedoroscik added two Olympic bronze medals to his resume, becoming the fourth gymnast to medal in the pommel horse event since World War II.

Stephen Nedoroscik's heartwarming birthday note for Tess McCracken

Nedoroscik celebrating his win at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Nedoroscik and McCracken have been together for over eight years now, supporting each other in personal and professional forums. Born on January 27, 1998, the latter celebrated her 27th birthday this year, garnering love from her boyfriend for being his biggest cheerleader at the Olympics and in his life.

He wrote:

"Happy golden birthday to the most amazing, beautiful, and caring girl I know. You’ve been unbelievable this year, from dealing with my competition stress to being the world loudest cheerleader, I couldn’t have done any of it without you. We saw Paris, spun the Wheel of Mythicality, and spent a surprising amount of time in the ballroom. Maybe this will be the year we stop getting carded at bars, but probably not. Happy birthday Tess, I love you. #27."

Tess McCracken also hung out with Rylee Arnold, Nedoroscik's DWTS partner, played UNO, and attended the premiere night of 'Wicked' together.

