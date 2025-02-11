Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend Tess McCracken shares 3-word reaction to their fun flip session

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend Tess McCracken recently reacted to their fun session amid Valentine's Week. This came ahead of Nedoroscik's DWTS Live Tour Stop at Indianapolis on Tuesday (Feb. 11) at the Murat Theatre.

Amid the DWTS Tour Live shows, Nedoroscik spent some time with her girlfriend and also went out to dinner and also had a fun dance step practice session together.

Nedoroscik took to his Instagram handle to share a video of their dance session where the American gymnast can be seen doing a flip while McCracken helps him keep his balance.

Tess McCracken shared the post on her story and further added a three-word reaction. She wrote:

"Windy City Shenanigans"

Screenshot of McCracken's Instagram story

Similar to Stephen Nedoroscik, Tess McCracken is a gymnast and competed in the Penn State Nittany Lions gymnastics program. They also met each other during their time at Penn State where McCracken was doing a Bachelor's degree in Biological Sciences and Health Professions. McCracken has a career-high of 9.900 in uneven bars, 9.950 in balance beam and 9.875 in floor exercises.

Following the show on Tuesday, Nedoroscik's next DWTS Live Tour stop is in Milwaukee on Wednesday (Feb. 12) at the Miller High Live Theatre and will be followed by their show in Ames on Thursday.

Tess McCracken shared a heartfelt note for her boyfriend Stephen Nedoroscik after the conclusion of the DWTS

Nedoroscik with restauranter Guy Fieri at the USA House after the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Tess McCracken penned a heartfelt note for Stephen Nedoroscik after the American gymnast's campaign concluded at the DWTS back in November. In an Instagram post, McCracken shared a picture of her and Nedoroscik where both of them can be seen donning all-black dresses.

In the caption, McCracken expressed her pride in Nedoroscik for his journey and the effort he took to compete in this dance program. Additionally, she also opened up about her gratefulness to be beside him in this journey. She wrote:

"He’s the only trophy I care about🖤 Stephen, I’m so proud of how far you’ve come. Watching you throw yourself into dance for the last three months has been so inspiring and I’m honored to have been able to witness your journey. Being at your side through the whirlwind has been nothing short of spectacular."

During the competition, Nedoroscik danced along with pro Rylee Arnold and also finished fourth in the season finale.

