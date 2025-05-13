Stephen Nedoroscik offers unique gymnast’s perspective after first week back on pommel horse

Stephen Nedoroscik is back on the pommel horse, training for the gymnastics season ahead. Nedoroscik's journey on the Dancing with the Stars Live Tour has ended, and the Olympic medallist is back on the pommel horse.

Ad

Nedoroscik rose to fame after his brilliant performance that helped the US team win a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He also won a bronze medal in the individual pommel horse discipline, before joining the 33rd season of the Dancing with the Stars, where he reached the finale, finishing fourth with his dance partner Rylee Arnold.

Nedoroscik then became the co-host of the Dancing with the Stars Live Tour, where he performed alongside fellow Olympian Ilona Maher and other participants. After 108 days of the DWTS tour, the 26-year-old has now begun preparations for the gymnastics season ahead.

Ad

Trending

The first week of training is in books for the Olympic medallist. Nedoroscik shared glimpses of his training from his point of view. In an Instagram post, he shared his P.O.V (point of view) of training while performing a routine.

"First week in the books and I’m feeling great 🙌🏻"

Ad

The 2021 World Championships gold medalist in pommel horse recently also renewed a contract with the MAG Foundation, and resumed his training at the EVO Gymnastics as the 2025 US Championship closes in.

Stephen Nedoroscik's Rubik's cube is now an artifact at USOP Museum

Stephen Nedoroscik used a Rubik's cube to calm his nerves before his 2024 Paris Olympics routine. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum has honored the gymnast by placing his Olympic Rubik's cube at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado. The account @usopmuseum posted on Instagram:

Ad

"ARTIFACT IN ACTION: To Stephen Nedoroscik, a Rubik’s Cube wasn’t just a puzzle—it was a way to quiet the noise. Before competing, he’d solve it again and again to steady his focus and calm his nerves. That ritual helped carry him to two Olympic bronze medals in Paris. In December, when Stephen visited the Museum with the rest of the U.S. Men’s Gymnastics National Team, he solved one more—this time for fun. Now it’s on display in the Summer Games Gallery..."

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik is already looking forward to the 2028 LA Olympics, and will be hoping to continue his exemplary run of form. The gymnast has also played a vital role in increasing the popularity of men's gymnastics in the United States over the last 10 months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More