Stephen Nedoroscik rues his absence at the 2026 DWTS Tour with a 2-word message after undergoing hip surgery 

Stephen Nedoroscik recently made his feelings known about missing the 2026 Dancing With The Stars Tour. After undergoing hip surgery recently, the gymnast penned a two-word note lamenting his absence on the tour.

Nedoroscik competed on season 33 of DWTS last year. The Olympic medalist teamed up with pro dancer Rylee Arnold for the show and the duo were an immediate hit with fans, delivering several impressive performances. After wrapping up the season, Nedoroscik also joined the cast of DWTS for the 2025 Tour.

Recently, Dancing With The Stars producer Nikole Vallins shared glimpses of the 2025 Tour on her Instagram. Stephen Nedoroscik, who underwent a hip surgery a few weeks ago, reposted the photos on his Instagram story and wrote,

“Miss it!!!"

On season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, Nedoroscik made it all the way to the finals alongside Rylee Arnold, with the pair finishing in fourth place.

Stephen Nedoroscik shares crucial advice for athletes amidst break from gymnastics

Nedoroscik at the 38th Carousel Of Hope Ball (Image Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik enjoyed an incredible 2024 season in gymnastics as he clinched two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. However, the American has been unable to replicate that success this season. After a brief hiatus from competition, the gymnast returned to action at the Xfinity Championships, where he placed fifth in the pommel horse and was unable to qualify for the World Championships.

Soon after this, the 26-year-old had to undergo a hip surgery due to a cam deformity which had led to a double labrum tear and cartilage damage. In the midst of his struggles, Nedoroscik shared an important message about stress with his fans, saying in a video shared on Instagram,

“Stress is kind of like a muscle that you have to exercise. You want to put yourself in environments that are stressful and overcome them over time. You will get better and better at it. Shift your mindset from being nervous to being excited. That's number one. Number two is controlling those controllables. Visualize, prepare, and just accept that you're about to do this thing that is really scary. Part of that preparation, of course, is training. But it's also about getting into the right mindset.”

As a gymnast, Stephen Nedoroscik first established himself as a dominant force on the pommel horse during his college career, winning the 2017 and 2018 NCAA national championships in the event. In 2021, he was crowned the pommel horse World Champion and he has since added two Olympic bronze medals to his list of accolades.

