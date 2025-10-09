Stephen Nedoroscik shares an update after undergoing hip surgery

Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik recently shared a health update with his Instagram followers. The 28-year-old gymnast underwent hip surgery, which he had already announced about a month ago.
Nedoroscik shared some photos from his hospital trip on his Instagram profile, where he underwent hip surgery to treat his injuries, including a labrum tear. The double Olympic medalist gymnast also revealed that he was provided some ‘special air’ owing to his asthma complications.
Nedoroscik captioned the update on his Instagram story as,
"You get special air if you have asthma"
When the surgery was completely successful, Nedoroscik added another cheeky caption in his next story as he wrote,
"Great successful Ouch Ouch Ouch"
After participating in the 33rd season of the Dancing with the Stars show last year, followed up by the DWTS Live Tour in early 2025 [where he also served as the co-host], Stephen Nedoroscik took a break before participating at the Xfinity US National Championships, which were held in August 2025. Nedoroscik couldn't make it to the US men's team for the World Championships, as he ended up in fifth position in the men's pommel horse event.
Stephen Nedoroscik receives praise from Rylee Arnold for attending rehearsals during the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars
Stephen Nedoroscik previously surprised his dance partner from Dancing with the Stars, Rylee Arnold, by attending the rehearsals for the 34th season of the dance reality show. Arnold is currently paired with Scott Hoying, a popular American singer, for the current season.
An excited Arnold revealed her thoughts about Stephen's surprise visit along with his girlfriend, Tess McCracken. In her interview with Us Weekly, she remarked,
"Steve is just the best. He came to the last little bit of our rehearsal a couple days ago and just hyped us up. He is genuinely so awesome. I miss him, and I’m just so grateful to have him back and to have such a good friend in him. When I see him, it’s just so fun and so exciting.”
Stephen Nedoroscik had teamed up with Rylee Arnold for the previous season of Dancing with the Stars, held last year. The dancing duo impressed everyone with their skills as they entered the grand finale. However, despite receiving a near-perfect score from the jury, the duo finished fourth overall due to the audience poll.