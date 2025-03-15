  • home icon
  Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold gets emotional as she goes down memory lane recalling surprise opportunity with Justin Bieber

By Ketaki Pansare
Modified Mar 15, 2025 11:40 GMT
Justin Bieber (left) and Stephen Nedoroscik with Rylee Arnold (right)/ Source: Getty
Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently posted an old video on social media. The video, which was shot in 2016, featured Arnold expressing her excitement when she found out she would dance with Justin Bieber.

In 2016, Arnold was 10 years old when she performed with Bieber on stage in Salt Lake City, Utah, as part of his Purpose Tour. In the video, the younger version of Arnold can be seen reading the email about the participation. She had shared the video in March 2016, with the caption:

"Currently freaking out right now like seriously I was selected out of thousands of people to dance with justin bieber in the purpose tour in Salt Lake City:)) Thank you so much purpose tour! couldn't be more happy!💕 @justinbieber"
Rylee Arnold reshared the post on her Instagram story on March 14, 2025, and wrote:

"Just wanted to reshare this video from when I found out I was gonna be dancing with Justin Bieber because of the reel I just posted. Why does this make me emotional?!?!"
Stephen Nedoroscik, following his campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he clinched two bronze medals in individual and team pommel horse events, joined the Dancing with the Stars show in its 33rd season. He partnered alongside Rylee Arnold and the duo finished in fourth place in November last year.

Soon after, the two reunited for the 2025 Dancing with the Stars Live tour.

Rylee Arnold shares her desire to reunite with Justin Bieber as a dance partner

Stephen Nedoroscik with Rylee Arnold at the Dancing With the Stars: LIVE! - Nashville, TN - Source: Getty
During an episode of the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis uploaded in October 2023, Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner expressed her wish to partner with Justin Bieber on the Dancing with the Stars show.

Vulpis asked Arnold:

"Who else would you want to be partnered with?"

In response, she said:

"Justin Bieber. I definitely think they'd let him as a celebrity because he's just like a singer. He would be so good at dancing, though, but I don't think he'd do the show right. I danced with him on his purpose tour, it was really fun."
The upcoming DWTS Live: 2025 show is set for March 15 at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, KS. Stephen Nedoroscik will co-host the event alongside Chandler Kinney.

Edited by Shirsh
