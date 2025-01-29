Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend Walker Lyons makes feelings known after cheezy gesture

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently took a break from her DWTS Live show rehearsals to enjoy her day off in New York. Their upcoming show is scheduled on January 29 at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, NY.

After concluding the Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season in November 2024, the Olympic bronze medalist and Arnold took off for the DWTS Live show in January 2025.

In January 2025, Arnold shared her New York memories on Instagram after taking a break from her busy schedule. She posted a series of photos, including herself in winter outfits, enjoying the city. One photo hinted at her mother's visit during the trip. The professional dancer also FaceTimed her boyfriend, Walker Lyon. Accompanying the photos, she wrote a caption:

Trending

"My day off in New York 🫶🏼✨🍎"

The football player expressed his feelings by reporting Arnold's post on his Instagram story with a heart-eyed emoji.

Screenshot of Walker Lyons' Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @walkerlyons

He also left a comment on her post:

"Beautiful Ry"

Screenshot of Walker Lyons' comment/ Source: Instagram/ @ryleearnold1

Following the medal-winning performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Stephen Nedoroscik joined the 33rd season of DWTS. After concluding the show in November 2024, he embarked on a DWTS Live show journey with other elite dancers.

In 2024, the pommel horse guy shared his opinion on Arnold's new boyfriend, Walker Lyons.

Stephen Nedoroscik shares his opinion on Rylee Arnold's new boyfriend, Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold in Los Angeles - October 3, 2024 - Source: Getty

During Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, unexpectedly met her boyfriend. In December 2024, she revealed that she was frustrated with LA traffic, and decided to take an Uber.

Her driver mentioned a guy named Walker and suggested she check him out on Instagram. However, due to her busy schedule, Arnold forgot. A few days later, her cousin sent a video of Walker Lyons in their family's WhatsApp group, reminding her to connect with him. (people.com)

In November 2024, during an interview with Acess Hollywood, Nedoroscik reflected on the first meeting with the football player. He described his first impression of Lyons saying:

"Recently, I had a chance to Meet Riley's new boyfriend. We were in a little bit of dance. He walked in, and I was like oh shoot, this is weird. I'm dancing. But he seemed like such a nice guy. Definitely, definitely a sweet dude. (He) held the door for me, you could tell he's polite from the the start. So that's always a great sign." (0:01 onwards)

During the interview, Rylee Arnold shared that she had a feeling that Nedoroscik and Lyons would get well in their first meeting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback