Stephen Nedoroscik’s dance partner Rylee Arnold shares a 3-word reaction on day out with boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, gushed about an outing with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. They recently celebrated Valentine's Week adorably.

Ad

Arnold, a pro dancer on the DWTS tour, never shies away from sharing adorable updates with her partner on social media. Be it their vacation, dinner, or even a small outing, she shares it on her Instagram handle. She recently spent some quality time with Lyons, who shared a black-and-white mirror selfie from their outing on his Instagram story, where Arnold wore a black dress. He captioned it:

"Sunady best."

Ad

Trending

The 19-year-old gave a sweet three-word reaction to this story by reposting it on her Instagram and wrote:

"Heart is full❤️"

Rylee Arnold’s Instagram story (@ryleearnold1)

Ahead of this, Arnold shared a heartfelt post for her partner after he came to visit her during the DWTS Tour. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showcasing their time spent together. Overwhelmed with his presence, she added a note in the caption that read:

Ad

"Walker visited me on tour this weekend and I’m the happiest girl ever🥹❤️‍🔥"

Along with this couple, Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, also never fail to portray their love for each other. McCracken has been a constant support for the gymnast including the Paris Olympics and the DWTS journey.

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend penned a heartfelt note for the gymnast after the DWTS finale

Stephen Nedoroscik came under the limelight after the Paris Olympics, where he won two bronze medals. Following this, he was offered participation in the 33rd season of Dancing With The Stars, where he met his dance partner Rylee Arnold. They delivered impressive performances and earned impressive scores almost the entire season; however, even after reaching the finale, they couldn't win the trophy, earning a fourth-place finish.

Ad

After this, the gymnast's girlfriend, Tess McCracken, showcased her support and encouraged him by sharing a series of pictures of them from the show's finale and penned a heartfelt note in the caption. Calling him the trophy, she wrote:

"He's the only trophy I care about. Stephen, I'm so proud of how far you've come. Watching you throw yourself into dance for the last three months has been so inspiring and I'm honored to have been able to witness your journey. Being at your side through the whirlwind has been nothing short of spectacular," wrote Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend.

She also shared a similar post after the gymnast made history at the Paris Olympics, helping his team win a medal after 16 years by earning the highest score of 14.866 points in the team all-around event. Stephen Nedoroscik is currently the co-host of the DWTS show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback