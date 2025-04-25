Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold draws 3-word reaction from boyfriend Walker Lyons over 'magical day'

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS dance partner, Rylee Arnolds, garnered a sweet reaction from her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, in her recent pictures. The 19-year-old recently wrapped up her DWTS tour's journey.

Nedoroscik met Arnold after being paired with her at the DWTS show. The gymnast was offered participation in the show after his performance at the Paris Olympics, which saw him win two bronze medals. The duo delivered stunning dance routines in the show and reached the finals; however, they earned a fourth-place finish.

Following this, Nedoroscik and Arnold reunited at the DWTS tour, which commenced on January 7. The latter ended her journey early, citing an ankle injury while rehearsing for the tour, and recently, she revealed that she has been working on something 'magical.' The pro dancer shared a bunch of pictures from the special day on her Instagram, where she uploaded glimpses of her getting ready, posing in several glamorous outfits, and behind the scenes of her work.

The post's caption read:

"Magical day✨🩷 excited to show you guys what I’ve been working on!!!"

This post captured the attention of her boyfriend, Lyons, who dropped a sweet three-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"Proud of you."

Walker Lyon’s comment on Rylee Arnold's post | Credits: IG/@ryleearnold1

The couple made their relationship public in October 2024 by sharing an adorable update on their Instagram handles.

Rylee Arnold reacts to Stephen Nedoroscik's adorable note after the end of the DWTS tour

The DWTS tour concluded on April 19, and it took place in Illinois. Shortly after the wrap-up, Stephen Nedoroscik, who was the co-host of the tour, penned a heartfelt note for the entire team and reflected on his whole journey at the tour. Along with this, he dedicated a note to his dance partner, Rylee Arnold.

The gymnast extended gratitude for her support throughout the show and called her a great friend. Opening up about his bond with her, he wrote:

"Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I joined tour because I wasn’t ready for our dance journey to be done yet. Thank you to the entire cast. Whether you were here the whole time, or just a week, you all made this experience something I will cherish forever," wrote Stephen Nedoroscik.

Following this post, Arnold quickly replied to the note, exuding pride in the gymnast's dance journey.

"STEPHEN!!! You made the tour!!! I’m so proud of you and was just so lucky that I was paired with you for this era and season of our lives."

Still taken from Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram | Source: IG/@stepehen_nedoroscik

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently hosted an event with fellow pro dancer Ezra Sosa, where they announced the return of the Dancing With the Stars show in 2025 with its 34th season.

