Stephen Nedoroscik’s DWTS partner shares major update about the show’s next season in latest update

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, announced the renewal of the Dancing with the Stars show, as it is returning in 2025 with its 34th season. She earned a fourth-place finish in season 33 alongside the gymnast.

Nedoroscik had a successful run in 2024, which saw him win two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and participate in the DWTS show. The gymnast was paired with Arnold in the show, where they delivered multiple significant dance routines and reached the finals, which were held on November 26, 2024. However, they ended up in fourth place.

Following this, the gymnast became a part of the DWTS tour, which recently ended on April 19, 2025. Arnold had to end her tour's journey early, citing an ankle injury. However, she has recently shared a massive update about her career, revealing that she co-hosted the announcement event of DWTS' season 34 alongside pro dancer Ezra Sosa.

The 19-year-old shared glimpses of the event on her Instagram, where she was seen donning a beautiful white-colored rouched dress. From pictures of her on the stage with Sosa to her posing in front of a green screen, she shared it all. Opening up about this major update, she wrote in the caption:

"Today was soooo amazing!!! ✨🥹 SO HAPPY to have @dancingwiththestars returning for season 34!!!!✨🪩🤭 and co-hosting this event alongside my bestie @ezra.sosa was a dream come true!!!🤍"

Stephen Nedoroscik penned a heartfelt note after conclusion of the DWTS tour

Stephen Nedoroscik co-hosted the DWTS Tour alongside Emma Slater, and the event recently concluded on April 19 after being held in 68 cities. Following the wrap up, the gymnast made his feelings known about the tour and reflected on his time with the team. The gymnast shared several pictures from the tour, which showcased his special moments with his teammates and his dance partner, Rylee Arnold.

The gymnast penned a heartfelt note in the post's caption that read:

"I am so blessed to have spent these last 108 days cohosting the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour. Thank you to everyone who made this tour possible, together you all made it so enjoyable," wrote Stephen Nedoroscik.

She further extended his gratitude toward his dance partner, Rylee Arnold, and called her a truly great friend.

"Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I joined tour because I wasn’t ready for our dance journey to be done yet. Unfortunately the universe decided our dance journey was done a little earlier than I expected, and we never got a real last dance together. I’m so grateful for you, and I hope we get the chance to have a real last dance together."

In this note, Stephen Nedoroscik also wrote sweet words about the entire cast, thanking them for always being there for him.

