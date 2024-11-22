Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold explains dealing with gymnast's crooked glasses mid-performance

Rylee Arnold has recounted how her quick reflexes saved Stephen Nedoroscik's glasses from falling on the floor during their Dancing with the Stars semifinals performance.

Fresh off the 2024 Paris Olympics, the bronze medalist joined the 33rd season of DWTS, partnering with Arnold. The duo performed in the semifinals on November 19, 2024.

During the second round of the semifinals, Nedoroscik's glasses suddenly slipped as the two raised their hands for a dance move. When Arnold noticed, she quickly reacted, removing the glasses and tossing them aside mid-performance.

During a post-dance interview with Entertainment Tonight, the interviewer asked Arnold:

"I loved how you moved so swiftly, so you noticed that the glasses were a little crooked, and you sprung into action?"

Arnold responded:

"I was like, 'They are either gonna end up on the floor, or I don’t even know,' so I was like, ‘kay.. uh, we are chucking them,' and then I was like aahhh… don't stop dancing, just keep going, and he did not miss a beat, honestly I feel like, when I took off those glasses, the energy sort of raised in the room, our dancing felt so powerful, and I was just so proud of Stephen."

Despite the issue with Nedoroscik's glasses, the duo scored high enough points to secure a spot in the top five and will be competing in the DWTS finale.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold move onto the Dancing on the Stars finale

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold advanced to the DWTS' finale this week after impressing the judges with their semifinals performance.

The Olympic bronze medalist and his dance partner performed a Cha Cha to "Bailar" by Deorro ft. Elvis Crespo, earning two 8s and one 9. In the second round, they scored 28 (10, 9, 9) for the Tango to "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap. They earned a total score of 53 across the two rounds.

After advancing to the finale, Rylee Arnold wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram, expressing her excitement. She reflected on her childhood dreams and thanked her dance partner for the journey.

Nedoroscik commented:

"You have made this journey unforgettable, I'm so blessed to have you by my side. Let's enjoy every last moment we have and give it our all this week."

The duo is set to compete in the Dancing with the Stars Season 33 finale on November 26.

