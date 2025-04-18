Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares adorable "proud aunty" moment 

Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing with the Stars partner Rylee recently shared a special moment with her niece in the recent social media update. While Nedoroscik is about to conclude the DWTS tour, his dancing partner is recovering from an ankle injury she faced in the middle of a performance few weeks ago.

Stephen Nedoroscik is an an Olympic medalist who played an instrumental role in anchoring the Team USA's gymnastic side to a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Games. Nedoroscik got famous on the internet for his viral 'pommel horse' routine. He won individual bronze in the pommel horse event in Paris Olympics and another bronze medal in the team category.

Rylee Arnold, in an Instagram story, shared a special proud moment with her niece, Sage. Rylee took Sage to a ballroom dancing lesson, sharing the video of Sage dancing through the lessons, was a proud moment for Rylee. In her story she said:

"Proud Aunty she's a star"

Screenshot of Rylee Arnold's Instagram story (@ryleearnold1/Instagram)

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold finished fourth on the Season 33 of the Dancing with the Stars.

Stephen Nedoroscik on the dying sport of men's gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik talked about the dying interest in men's gymnastics and the positive change his Olympic win has brought to the landscape of gymnastics. After his Olympic medal win, he said (via CBS News):

"Men's gymnastics has been a slowly dying sport in our country ever since the 80s. Specially with the covid, we lost a couple of very important NCAA programs and I really hope that this moment sort of changes that path for men's gymnastics. Specially, because I've been seeing people reach out to me and say "I think that competition made me a gymnastics fan."

Stephen Nedoroscik in a recent Instagram post was seen doing a 15-second one-arm handstand. It has always been a goal of his to do it since his injury that put him in a cast in 2021. He has been practising since the first stop of the tour in Colombus in the first week of February and finally achieved his four-year-long dream at the end of the tour coming full circle. He wrote in the caption:

"15 second one arm handstand!! A 10 second one arm handstand has been a side goal of mine since 2021 when I was in a cast. The first tour stop I started to practice them was in Columbus on Feb 7th, and I set a new record today here in Columbus 🤯. Such a cool full circle moment as we enter the “bonus round” and woah has time flown."

Stephen Nedoroscik's impact on the sport has attracted substantial audiences to Men's gymnastics in the last few months. Nedoroscik revealed he is aiming to continue the podium finish at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

