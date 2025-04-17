Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares sweet moment with nieces amid injury absence from Live Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik, the ‘pommel horse’ guy from the Paris Olympics is on the Dancing with the Stars tour. His dancing partner Rylee Arnold recently had to take a break from the tour because of an ankle injury. In a recent Instagram story, Arnold was relaxing with her family, recovering from the injury.

The Olympic bronze medalist is a pommel horse specialist. In 2021, he became the first-ever athlete to win the pommel horse world title at the World Championship in Kitakyushu, Japan. He was the first and the only American to win the title. Moving ahead in 2024, Nedoroscik played an instrumental role in securing an Olympic bronze medal for Team USA.

Stephen Nedoroscik and his dancing partner Rylee Arnold were runner-up at the Dancing with the Stars season 33. Arnold had to cut her tour short because of an ankle injury. In a recent Instagram post, she was seen relaxing, recovering and having a fun time with her nieces Sage and June.

Screenshot of Rylee Arnold's story (@ryleearnold1/ig)

Rylee's sister Lindsay Arnold, who is also an American dancer and choreographer, was one of the youngest pros to join Dancing with the Stars and was also the winner of the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars.

Stephen Nedoroscik reflects on the surreal moment after Olympic bronze medal win

Stephen Nedoroscik took his glasses off and went on to deliver his pommel horse routine, winning the bronze medal for Team USA and also winning an individual bronze medal. Nedoroscik’s performance broke the medal drought for Team USA, winning them their first Olympic medal in Men’s gymnastics since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Nedoroscik became an overnight sensation after the historic Olympic medal routine. Talking on the Shawn & Andrew podcast, Stephen Nedoroscik recalled the moment he realized that he was trending on the internet, as he said (3:26 onwards):

"So after I got drug tested, I walked like to the restaurant. I only had 15 minutes to eat food and I sit down... and eat food and I sit down and my girlfriend Tess, she is like 'Steve, have you looked at your phone yet and I'm like no and she's like you have to open your phone right now, you were trending on Twitter."

Nedoroscik further recalled the moment and said:

"I opened up my phone and it was going crazy and I was like what is happening in my life right now, so yeah that was a very surreal moment."

Stephen Nedoroscik is co-host on the Dancing with the Stars tour and will be performing at The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio with Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson on April 18.

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More