  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Paris Olympics 2024
  • Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares glimpses of her 'day off' with boyfriend Walker Lyons as they enjoy her favorite food

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares glimpses of her 'day off' with boyfriend Walker Lyons as they enjoy her favorite food

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Mar 12, 2025 05:20 GMT
Rylee Arnold shares glimpses of her
Rylee Arnold shares glimpses of her 'day off' with boyfriend Walker Lyons [Image Source : Rylee Arnold's Instagram]

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold recently took a day off from her hectic DWTS 'Live Tour'. She enjoyed her day off with USC Trojans player and her boyfriend Walker Lyons.

Ad

The soon-to-be 20-year-old choreographer uploaded several shots of her day off with Lyons on her Instagram stories. One of them showed Lyons and Arnold enjoying her favorite dim sums, with the post captioned:

"Ate at my favorite place. Hahaha, cute napkin @walkerlyons!"

Before leaving, Arnold and Lyons had a selfie together, with the story captioned:

"Headed back on tour this morning and I miss him already @walkerlyons!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screengrabs of some of Rylee Arnold&#039;s Instagram stories about the day off with Walker Lyons [Image Source: Rylee Arnold&#039;s Instagram]
Screengrabs of some of Rylee Arnold's Instagram stories about the day off with Walker Lyons [Image Source: Rylee Arnold's Instagram]

For the unversed, Rylee Arnold began dating Walker Lyons early, though it wasn't until October 2024 that the couple decided to make the relationship public. Arnold 'hard launched' the relationship midway through the 33rd season of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Ad

Rylee Arnold had teamed up with double Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik for the 33rd season of 'Dancing with the Stars'. The duo made it to the grand finale, finishing fourth.

Rylee Arnold opens up about her struggle with 'Type 1 diabetes'

Rylee Arnold talks about her struggle with &#039;Type 1 diabetes&#039; [Image Source: Getty]
Rylee Arnold talks about her struggle with 'Type 1 diabetes' [Image Source: Getty]

Apart from honing her dancing skills, Rylee Arnold is also fighting an uphill battle against 'Type 1 diabetes'. In her interview with Pop Sugar, the young choreographer spoke about her struggles against this condition.

Ad
"I felt horrible. I felt super dazed and confused," she said.

Following a consultation with her parents, Arnold was admitted to the hospital. She added:

"They told me that my blood sugar was 1,023, which for reference, it's supposed to be 80 to 120."

Despite her grave condition, Arnold was anything but disappointed.

"It [Type 1 diabetes] does not have to stop your life whatsoever. People with type 1 diabetes are so mentally strong and powerful because we have something that we go through and that we have to push through every day mentally and physically. We're given special gifts because of our type 1. So let's use them," she said.

Rylee Arnold uses her social media accounts to raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes. She also uses a glucose monitor to monitor her blood glucose levels, even as she pursues her passion of dancing.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी