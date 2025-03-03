  • home icon
  • "I felt horrible" - Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold opens up about dealing with unusual symptoms amid struggle with Type 1 diabetes

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Mar 03, 2025 02:26 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 23, 2024 - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold is currently busy with the DWTS tour, where the double Olympic medalist is also a co-host. The soon to be 20-year-old choreographer recently talked about her struggles with Type 1 diabetes, and how she is trying to overcome it.

In her interview with Pop Sugar, Arnold revealed how she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was just 15 years old. In her words,

"I felt horrible. I felt super dazed and confused."

Following a consultation with her parents, Arnold was admitted to the hospital.

"They told me that my blood sugar was 1,023, which for reference, it's supposed to be 80 to 120," she further added.
Despite coming to terms with the gravity of the incident, Arnold didn't give up. She mentioned,

"It [Type 1 diabetes] does not have to stop your life whatsoever. People with type 1 diabetes are so mentally strong and powerful because we have something that we go through and that we have to push through every day mentally and physically. We're given special gifts because of our type 1. So let's use them."
Rylee Arnold constantly monitors her blood glucose level through a glucose monitor. She also uses her social media accounts to raise awareness about her current condition.

Rylee Arnold shares her thoughts about her first date with boyfriend Walker Lyons

Rylee Arnold on her first date with boyfriend Walker Lyons [Image Source : Getty]
Rylee Arnold is currently dating Walker Lyons, a football player from the USC Trojans. The soon to be 20-year-old choreographer once opened up about how her first date with Lyons went.

In her interview with People.com, Arnold talked about her first date saying,

“He was so easy to talk to. We have so many similarities, which was so fun to talk about. He is so sweet and humble and has just all the amazing qualities. So I’m really curious to see how this all pans out.”

The couple kept their relationship private until late October 2024, when Rylee Arnold decided to make it public. She posted pictures of the couple from a football match she had attended on her Instagram profile. Walker Lyons later surprised her by attending the grand finale of DWTS, where the duo of Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik had finished fourth overall.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
