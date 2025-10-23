  • home icon
  • Stephen Nedoroscik's former dance partner Rylee Arnold pens emotional message after shocking elimination from Dancing With the Stars

Stephen Nedoroscik's former dance partner Rylee Arnold pens emotional message after shocking elimination from Dancing With the Stars

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:13 GMT
Stephen Nedoroscik
Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold pens emotional message on surprise elimination [Image Source : Rylee Arnold's Instagram]

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner at Dancing with the Stars, Rylee Arnold, recently penned an emotional message for her current dance partner, Scott Hoying. The duo was surprisingly eliminated from the current season of Dancing with the Stars.

Arnold took to her Instagram profile to express her emotions. She also thanked Scott Hoying for her persistent support throughout the 34th season. In her words,

"I truly couldn’t have asked for a better partner this season!! Scott you were so so amazing in every way!! Your patience, work ethic, laughter, and kindness carried me through every single rehearsal and you helped me grow in so so many ways. I’m so proud of everything you did!!!! You worked so hard and you put your entire heart into the competition and I couldn’t be more grateful!"
Scott Hoying returned the favor by commenting on Rylee Arnold's Instagram post,

"One of the most thrilling, beautiful, fulfilling experiences of my entire life and I am so grateful for every single moment. 😭 Can’t thank you enough for being the best bestie, dance partner, choreographer, therapist, mentor, superstar I could’ve ever dreamed of. Thank you 😭 We had SO much fun and tbh we ATE! Love you forever and ever and ever."
Screengrab of Scott Hoying&#039;s comment [Image Source : Rylee Arnold&#039;s Instagram]
Screengrab of Scott Hoying's comment [Image Source : Rylee Arnold's Instagram]

This was Rylee Arnold's third season as a senior choreographer. The 20-year-old choreographer had previously participated in the DWTS : Juniors edition, where her best performance was in the 2018 edition of Dancing with the Stars Junior. Arnold finished as the runner-up alongside child artist Miles Brown.

Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to the sudden elimination of Rylee Arnold from Dancing with the Stars

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold in Los Angeles [Image Source: Getty]
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold in Los Angeles [Image Source: Getty]

Stephen Nedoroscik also shared his reaction to the sudden elimination of Rylee Arnold from the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars. The double Olympic medalist gymnast expressed his disbelief as he posted on his Instagram story,

"NOOOOO IM SO SAD RN☹️ @scotthyoing @ryleearnold1 I'm glad the world got to see you both shine on that stage, regardless I'm team #RYOTT for life"

For the uninitiated, Stephen Nedoroscik teamed up with Rylee Arnold for the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars last year. The dancing duo waltzed their way to the grand finale. Despite impressing the jury with their final act, the duo finished fourth overall.

Despite the setback, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold continue to impress viewers with their performances in the DWTS Live Tour for 2025. Unfortunately, Rylee Arnold had to pull out before the final leg of the tour due to a knee injury.

Edited by Animesh Pandey
