Stephen Nedoroscik's former DWTS partner Rylee Arnold beams in pride as her boyfriend Walker Lyons scores his first career touchdown

Stephen Nedoroscik's former DWTS partner Rylee Arnold, took pride in her boyfriend Walker Lyons' career-defining moment. Lyons scored his career's first touchdown on Saturday during the USC Trojans' clash with Georgia Southern Eagles.

During the second quarter, when the USC Trojans were leading 24-13, Lyons made an impressive run to clinch his first touchdown and help the team maintain the lead. Arnold confirmed her relationship with the University of Southern California tight end in October 2024 when she made her second appearance on the Dancing With The Stars show, along with Stephen Nedoroscik.

Arnold has frequently shown her love and support for the tight end by attending the games. As Lyons achieved a breakthrough feat during the recent faceoff, the DWTS participant expressed her admiration by sharing a few glimpses of the clash on her Instagram stories.

In one of the posts, she wrote:

"FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN FOR MY LOVE!!!!! I'M SO PROUD," adding a few emojis, including yellow and red hearts, and a teary-eyed face.

Sharing the video of the touchdown moment, Arnold chimed in:

"WE ARE FREAKING OUT."

Along with the touchdown, Lyons also executed other impeccable skills, the video of which his girlfriend shared and wrote:

"Just to top it off, another fire catch," she wrote, adding cat face emojis with heart eyes.

Screenshot of Arnold's Instagram story.

She also posted sweet comments as the USC Trojans announced the feat on their Instagram profile.

"YES WALKER!!!!!! 😭😻😭😻😭😻"

"That’s my man," Arnold added.

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Before the USC Trojans, Lyons played for Folsom High School.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold open up about their relationship

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold at "Dancing With The Stars" in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by GC Images)

During an interview with Access Hollywood in October 2024, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold reflected on the relationship they built while competing in the DWTS. While Nedoroscik praised her cheerful and positive personality, Arnold highlighted the Olympian's hard work.

“One thing that I've learned about Riley besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera, she's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other,” Nedoroscik said.

“Stephen is probably the most hardworking person ever. He is so devoted to everything that he does. He has made a name for himself and he went to the Olympics and did such an amazing job, it was just so cool. He's just taken this whole life into a crazy way," Arnold said. (1:50 onwards)

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold finished in fourth place on Dancing with the Stars season 33.

