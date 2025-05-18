Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend Tess McCracken sends humorous message as she celebrates parents' 60th birthday

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend, Tess McCracken, shared a hilarious message online on the occasion of her parents' 60th birthday. Nedoroscik, who is an Olympic gymnast, first met Tess in 2016 when they both attended Penn State University. McCracken is a former gymnast herself and specialized in balance beam, uneven bars, and floor. She was trained by Simone Biles' coaches, Cecile Landi and Laurent Landi.

Nedoroscik made his breakthrough at Penn State University, where he became a two-time NCAA Champion on pommel horse. Nedoroscik captured the 2020 Nissen-Emery Award as the nation’s top senior male gymnast, cementing himself as one of the top gymnastic prospects in the country. He represented Team USA at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and won a bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

In a story shared by McCracken on Instagram, she posted an image of her parents, Broderick and Nancy McCracken. She wrote a hilarious message, which read:

"Thank you for only being two months apart so I only had to plan one party 🥳,"

Still taken from McCracken's Instagram (Source: @tess.mccracken/Instagram)

Tess McCracken secured a master’s degree in Biotechnology after completing her undergraduate course at Penn State University.

Stephen Nedoroscik penned a heartfelt birthday message for Tess McCracken earlier this year

Stephen Nedoroscik at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Source: Getty

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik shared a heartfelt message for his girlfriend Tess on the occasion of her birthday earlier this year. Nedoroscik and Tess have been together for eight years, with Tess even cheering on Nedoroscik at the Paris Olympics.

In a post shared on Instagram by Nedoroscik, he wrote a heartfelt message for his girlfriend's birthday:

"Happy golden birthday to the most amazing, beautiful, and caring girl I know ❤️. You’ve been unbelievable this year, from dealing with my competition stress to being the world loudest cheerleader, I couldn’t have done any of it without you. We saw Paris, spun the Wheel of Mythicality, and spent a surprising amount of time in the ballroom. Maybe this will be the year we stop getting carded at bars, but probably not. Happy birthday Tess, I love you ❤️ #27"

Outside of gymnastics, Stephen Nedoroscik recently competed on the 33rd season of the popular reality show Dancing With the Stars. He partnered up with Rylee Arnold and advanced to the finals, where they finished fourth. Nedoroscik was also a co-host on the live tour of the show, which concluded last month. The tour featured appearances from many public figures such as Ilona Maher, Joey Graziadei, and Chandler Kinney.

