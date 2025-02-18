Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend Tess McCracken shows playful side of their famous orange cat Kyushu

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend, Tess McCracken shared glimpses of her time with her cat, Kyushu. The cat is named after the place where Nedoroscik won the gold medal in the pommel horse event during the 2021 World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan.

The couple spent their off time together with their cat and also shared glimpses with their cat on their social media handles. McCracken recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her cat's playing time with a toy in her story.

She also added Taylor Swift's "This is why we can't have nice things" as the background music of the video.

Screenshot of McCracken's Instagram story feat glimpses of her cat (Image via: McCracken's Instagram)

Glimpses of McCracken and Nedoroscik's cat (Image via: McCracken's Instagram story)

Stephen Nedoroscik is currently busy with his DWTS Live Tour commitments. He and the other members of the tour will be performing in Stifel Theater on Tuesday (Feb. 18) followed by the halt at The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati.

Stephen Nedoroscik reflected on his goals from the start of 2024

Nedoroscik during a pommel horse training session training session during day 1 of US Gymnastics Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Stephen Nedoroscik reflected back at his expectations for the latter half of 2024. In a conversation during the Shwan & Andrew Podcasts, Nedoroscik revealed that he expected that he would spend a chill and relaxing time at the end of the year after the Paris Olympics.

Additionally, he also mentioned that things didn't turn out as expected but also remarked that he is quite happy with this busy schedule. He said (10:50 onwards):

"They are kind of similar like I always wanted to continue the sport after 2024 but like I thought for sure at this point of the year, I would be kind of chilling and like not doing a whole lot, like I thought that these few months leading upto December were going to be so chill and I'd be able to play around in the gym and just hang out and really reflect on the Olympics."

"Man did that not happen and it's such a good thing it didn't happen because I am loving every day of my life right now" he further added.

Following his 2024 Olympics campaign, Stephen Nedoroscik featured in the DWTS show which concluded in November. Following this, Nedoroscik started his practice for the DWTS Live Tour show which will continue till April.

