"Still feels like a productive day"- Alica Schmidt reveals perks of being an athlete ahead of German trials for World Championships

German track star Alica Schmidt took to social media to share the best thing about being an athlete after competing in the 400m event at the German World Championship team trials. Schmidt competes mainly in the 400m and the 4x400m Relay events, earning multiple accolades. She transitioned to the 800m after the Paris Olympics because she wanted a new challenge and felt that she could potentially do better in the 800m than the 400m.

Alica Schmidt made her breakthrough on the international stage when she represented Germany at the European U20 Championships, where she helped the 4x400m Relay team win the silver medal. She has competed at two Olympic Games, making her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Schmidt competed in her first outdoor 800m race of the season at the Goldenes Oval Meet in Germany, where she finished ninth.

Schmidt took to Instagram to share the best thing about being an athlete.

"The best thing about being an athlete is that you always have the choice to ignore every important task, train for five hours instead, and it still feels like a productive day," she mentioned in a video shared on Instagram.

Schmidt last competed at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike in the 800m event, where she finished fifth.

Alica Schmidt on competing in the 800m: "Really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone"

Alica Schmidt at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt previously made her feelings known on competing in the 800m event following the Paris Olympics.

"After Paris I tried something new and ran a 800m & 600m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone. Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means… I’m going for it next year 👀 I‘m on my way to my first high altitude training camp where I’ll join an international 800m group to train alongside great athletes where I can learn a lot. I‘m super excited for this new challenge and what it will bring ✨ (I‘m also going to run the 400m but focus more on the endurance part in training for now) Let this journey begin .. xoxo," Schmidt shared in a post on Instagram.

Alica Schmidt won her first 800m race of the season at the German Indoor Championships held earlier this year. She also won in the 4x200 Metres Relay Short Track event, recording a time of 1:36.23.

