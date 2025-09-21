"Still a Wolverine at heart"- Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray cheers on Huskers while also showing support for Michigan

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray took to social media to share a glimpse of herself attending the Huskers' football match against Michigan, also sharing a message about her affection for the Michigan Wolverines. While Murray represents the University of Nebraska, she shares a fondness for the Wolverines as her father, Vada Murray, and sister, Kendall Murray, both represented the University of Michigan in football and volleyball respectively.

Vada Murray played for the University of Michigan's football team from 1988 to 1990, and wore the number 27 during his playing career. Harper also wears the same number for the Huskers, honoring her father's legacy. Despite her strong connections to Michigan, Harper would go on to join the University of Nebraska as she was scouted by them at a very young age. She is now one of their most important players.

In a story shared on Instagram, Harper Murray showed her support for both Nebraska and Michigan after their football game concluded. Michigan managed to beat Nebraska with a score of 30-27.

"GBR...but still a wolverine at heart,"

Still taken from Murray's Instagram (Source: @harpermurrayy/Instagram)

Harper Murray and the Nebraska Volleyball team recently played against Arizona as part of their non-conference season, a game which they won to continue their undefeated streak under Dani Busboom Kelly.

Harper Murray makes feelings known on Nebraska Volleyball's new signing Virginia Adriano

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray made her feelings known on one of the team's newest additions, Virginia Adriano, after their game against Arizona. Adriano plays as an opposite hitter, and played professionaly in Italy.

In a press conference after the match, Murray said: (2:09 onwards)

"I'm really proud of her. She seems to be gaining her confidence and it's really fun to be a part of just because I think we give her some confidence, too. Like, we all believe in her and she trusts us in that. So, it's been really fun to see her grow the past few games, especially in the Creighton game and then this game she hit 400. So, I mean that's incredible and I'm really proud of her and I hope she continues to do that."

Adriano recorded nine kills and a hitting percentage of .438, posting a very impressive performance. Murray, on the other hand, guided the team to victory with 14 kills and a hitting percentage of .333.

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More