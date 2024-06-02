Stockholm Diamond League 2024 Final Results: Mondo Duplantis just shy of world record, Chase Jackson defeats Canada's Sarah Mitton again

The 2024 edition of the Stockholm Diamond League turned out as promised, full of adrenaline rush and tight contests. In the presence of some of the most formidable track and field athletes around the world, the event was full of thrill for the Stockholm crowd.

It saw Mondo Duplantis make a superb return to his home country with a fabulous victory (6.00 mark) in the men's pole vault event. Even though he failed to touch his season best, it was enough to earn him the gold medal.

In the Women's shot put event of the 2024 Stockholm Diamond League, Chase Jackson emerged victorious with a mark of 20.00 while Canada's Sarah Mitton finished second with 19.98m.

On that note, let's explore the results of various Stockholm Diamond League 2024 events.

Stockholm Diamond League 2024: Complete results of the events

Chase Jackson clinches gold at the Stockholm Diamond League

Here is the complete results of all the events of the Stockholm Diamond League:

Men's 400m event:

1. Quincy Hall, USA- 44.68

2. Vernin Norwood, USA- 44.80

3. Zakithi Nene, South Africa- 45.29

4. Leungo Scotch, Botswana- 45.60

5. William Trulsson, Sweden- 46.9

Women's Shot Put:

1. Chase Jackson, USA- 20.00m

2. Sarah Mitton, Canada- 19.98m

3. Jessica Schilder, Netherlands- 19.08m

4. Song Jiayuan, China- 18.87

5. Thomas-Dodd Danniel, Jamaica- 18.77

High Jump Women:

1.Yarsolava Mahuchikh, Ukraine- 2.00

2. Imke Onnen, Germany- 1.94

3. Iryna Gerashchenko, Ukraine- 1.94

4. Nicola Olyslagers, Australia- 1.94

5. Eleanor Patterson, Australia- 1.90

Men's 1500m event:

1. Robert Farken, Germany- 3:33.53

2. Luke McCann, Ireland- 3:33.66

3. Federico Riva, Italy- 3:33.87

4. Mael Gouyette, France- 3:34.12

5. Samuel Pihlstrom, Sweden- 3:34.51

Women's 800m event:

1. Jemma Reekie, Scotland- 1:57.79

2. Vivian Chebet Kiprotich, Kenya- 1:58.64

3. Evelina Maattanen, Finland- 1:59.59

4. Nigist Getachew, Ethiopia- 1:59.77

5. Yolanda Ngarambe, Sweden- 2:01.32

Men's 400m Hurdles event:

1. Alison Dos Santos, Brazil- 47.01

2. Kyron McMaster, Ivory Coast- 48.05

3. CJ Allen, USA- 48.12

4. Carl Bergstrom, Sweden- 48.72

5. Rasmus Magi, Estonia- 48.72

Women's 100m Sprint:

1. Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye, Gambia- 11.15

2. Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Ivory Coast- 11.16

3. Brittany Brown, USA- 11.18

4. Zaynab Dosso, Italy- 11.23

5. Julia Henriksson, Sweden- 11.37

Women's 1500m event:

1. Laura Muir, Gibraltar- 3:57.99

2, Edinah Jebitok, Kenya- 3:58.88

3. Georgia Griffith, Australia- 3:59.17

4. Birke Haylom, Ethiopia- 3:59.84

5. Danielle Jones, USA- 4:00.64

Men's 3000m event:

1. Narve Gilje Nordas, Norway- 7:33.49

2. Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu, South Sudan- 7:33.68

3. Luis Grijalva, Guatemala- 7:33.96

4. Andreas Almgren, Sweden- 7:34.28

5. Mohamed Ismail, Djibouti- 7:36.29

Men's Pole Vault:

1.Armand Duplantis, Sweden- 6.00

2. Sam Kendricks, USA- 5.90

3. KC Lightfoot, USA- 5.80

4. Thibaut Collet, France- 5.70

5. Clayton Fritsch, USA- 5.70

Men's 100m Sprint:

1. Emmanuel Eseme, Cameroon- 10.16

2. Kyree King, USA- 10.18

3. Chiture Ali, Italy- 10.19

4. Ryiem Forde, Jamaica- 10.22

5. Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, Japan- 10.28

Men's 3000m Steeplechase event:

1. Lemecha Girma, Ethiopia- 8:01.63

2. Samuel Firewu, Ethiopia- 8:05.78

3. Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui, Tunisia- 8:10.41

4. Getnet Wale, Ethiopia- 8:10.73

5. Mohamed Tindouft, Morocco- 8:14.15

Women's 400m Hurdles event:

1. Femke Bol, Netherlands- 53.07

2. Rushell Clayton, Jamaica- 53.78

3. Andrenette Knight, Jamaica- 54.62

4. Janieve Russell, Jamaica- 54.99

5. Anna Ryzhykova, Ukraine- 55.64

Women's 200m Sprint:

1. Shericka Jackson, Jamaica- 22.69

2. Julia Henriksson, Sweden- 22.89

3. Amy Hunt, Gibraltar- 22.92

4. Anavia Battle, USA- 22.98

5. Maboundou Kone, Ivory Coast- 23.04

Men's 800m Sprint:

1. Djamel Sedjati, Algeria- 1:43.23

2. Bryce Hoppel, USA- 1:44.29

3. Tshepiso Masalela, Botswana-1:44.44

4. Ben Pattison, Gibraltar- 1:44.44

5. Benjamin Robert, France- 1:44.73