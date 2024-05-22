“Stop letting non NBA players touch the trophy”; “Finally someone worthy to hold the trophy”- Fans debate as Michael Phelps holds Larry O'Brien Trophy

Michael Phelps often expresses his interest in a myriad of sports but holds a special place for the NBA, idolizing the legendary Michael Jordan. Holding up the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Phelps wished to add the coveted trophy to his 23-gold repertoire, leaving fans in splits.

The swimming great has always drawn inspiration from NBA legend Michael Jordan, as mentioned in his book 'Beneath the Surface: My Story". In Chapter 14, Hero and Inspiration, the 38-year-old former swimmer stated that "Basketball just looks like a better game when he plays it," expressing his admiration for Jordan.

Since then, he has had a knack for NBA, which was especially relevant when he held up the Larry O'Brien Trophy in a post shared by the official Instagram handle of NBA. In the video, Michael Phelps, in awe of the golden beauty, wished to have one of it added to his 23-gold medal purse.

"It feels nice in my hands. I got 23 gold medals. One of these would fit good in my office."

But this comment left fans in splits, some of whom rallied in support, while some didn't like the idea of a non-NBA person holding the trophy.

One fan was not content seeing a swimmer holding up the NBA Finals trophy.

"Stop letting non nba players touch the trophy."

Fans comment on Michael Phelps picking up the NBA trophy; source - NBA Instagram

Another fan felt that Michael Phelps was the only athlete worth holding the trophy.

"Finally someone worth to hold the trophy."

A fan think Phelps is the most worthy to hold the trophy; source - NBA Instagram

Speaking in defense, one Instagram user said that everyone gets to hold the trophy but the NBA players.

"Everyone touching the trophy but NBA players. Stop this nonsense"

One fan thinks that letting non NBA players hold the trophy is not acceptable; source - NBA Instagram

One fan stated that Michael Phelps is the best athlete ever, making him worthy of Larry.

"BEST ATHLETE EVER!! HANDS DWN"

Fan commenting on Phelps' greatness; source - NBA Instagram

Another fan chimed in to say that if any non-NBA player has the eligibility to hold the trophy, it's Michael Phelps.

"only non nba player who can hold the trophy"

Fan rallies in support of Phelps holding the NBA trophy; source - NBA Instagram

One fan rallied against the practice of Larry O'Brien landing in non-NBA players' hands.

"PLEASE STOP," paired with a red alert emoji.

One fan alerted with a red alert emoji; source - NBA Instagram

Michael Phelps froze when he met his idol Michael Jordan

On the special Ryder Cup-themed edition of 'Feverty Live' in 2012, Phelps shared the stage with his idol but froze when the latter came up on the stage.

"It was very special that he was able to come by, stop by and say hello. I'm still, like, out of it. That was awesome," Phelps said in a post-event interview.

"I froze. That's the one person in the world who could do that to me. I literally have always looked up to him," Phelps said later.

Jordan played a pivotal role in popularizing basketball during his active years in the 1980s and 1990s. He won six NBA Championships along with his Chicago Bulls team and appeared in 15 NBA seasons from 1984 to 2003.

Besides etching history, Jordan also garnered love and respect from swimmer Michael Phelps, who grew up watching him.