"Stop misgendering this man"-Riley Gaines on transgender artist being referred to as "woman" after being fired as ambassador over controversial tweets

Riley Gaines recently criticized a transgender ambassador after being fired over past controversial statements. Samantha Hudson, a transgender artist, was fired as the ambassador of Doritos fries over past statements reflecting violence and pedophilia.

Doritos Spain, owned by an American multinational food and beverage corporation Pepsico, recently cut ties with Hudson after reportedly being notified about the transgender artist's posts toward sexually abused victims and derogatory remarks of wanting to do 'depraved things' to a 12-year-old.

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Doritos informed Rolling Stones about the termination, stating the unawareness of the Spanish singer's past remarks. The Daily Mail, a British news publication, reported the news on X (formerly Twitter) writing:

"Doritos FIRES trans activist TWO DAYS after bringing her in as a brand ambassador after being alerted to sick tweets about doing 'depraved things' to a 12-year-old."

Gaines, who has been an ardent advocate of women's rights in sports and has vehemently spoken against transgender issues, took a dig at The Daily Mail for referring to the transgender artist and former ambassador as "her."

"Stop misgendering this man @DailyMail," the former NCAA swimmer wrote.

"Him. Not her," Gaines added.

Initially known as Ivan Gonzalez Ranedo, Samantha Hudson reportedly changed her name and identified as a non-binary transgender girl in 2015. The 24-year-old was awarded Best Spanish Artist at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.

"The message is pro-common sense, pro-reality, pro-truth, pro-woman" - Riley Gaines on her new book

Riley Gaines publishes her new book "Swimming Against the Current."

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines started advocating against the notion of transgender athletes competing against women after the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships.

There, Gaines tied with Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, in the 200-yard freestyle event. Both the athletes tied for fifth place, but only Thomas was awarded the fifth place trophy at the event, and Gaines was asked to pose with the sixth place trophy, which did not sit well with her.

After the incident, Gaines fervently voiced her opinions on social media and at college speeches, where she has received backlash. Recently, the former D1 athlete authored a book, "Swimming Against the Current: Fighting for Common Sense in a World That’s Lost Its Mind," presenting her stand.

She shared the news with the fans on X.

"I did the thing & wrote a book! The message is pro-common sense, pro-reality, pro-truth, pro-woman," she wrote.

"My new book "Swimming Against the Current" comes out May 2024."

The book is slated for release on May 21 later this year.