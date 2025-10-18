"Stop protecting the weak" - Justin Gatlin rallies behind track and field coach's take on training the younger generation

Justin Gatlin recently admired a track and field coach for advocating tough coaching towards young athletes. After dedicating a major part of his life to athletics, Gatlin has enjoyed an impressive track and field career.Even after retiring, he stayed connected with the sport by engaging in multiple activities, including his podcast, Ready Set Go. With around 20 years of experience in the sport, Gatlin understands the athletics world deeply, including the coaching aspect. He recently lauded a coach from Houston, who highlighted the importance of tough training for young athletes.She stated that although the athletes are physically strong, they lack mental resilience, and as soon as they come across any challenge, they go into a spiral. &quot;These athletes are mentally weak, she said. &quot;They just struggle with overcoming adversity. I know you believe that the most important things for your athletes to focus on is their physical performance, but what about their mental side of things? You all don't want the kids to go through nothing.&quot;&quot;You want everything to be easy for them. You all tell them yes because you don't want them to be mad, and when they get injured or if the coach pisses them off, or if the coach leaves the school, or if they lose or they go through a losing season...they shut down. They don't know how to recover from that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGatlin agreed with the coach's view and voiced his opinion on the perspective.&quot;Real talk,&quot; Gatlin wrote. &quot;Stop protecting the weak and start building the strong.&quot;Screenshot of Gatlin's Instagram story.Justin Gatlin is a five-time Olympic medalist. &quot;You have to respect the process and start from the bottom&quot; - Justin Gatlin once opened up on why he didn't consider coaching after retirementJustin Gatlin at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track &amp; Field Team Trials. (Photo by Getty Images)Justin Gatlin once opened up on why he did not consider coaching after his retirement, stating it requires a different set of skills. He also highlighted that the transition requires the former athletes to start from scratch. &quot;There is a lot of pressure,&quot; he said. &quot;People expect us to be just as great a coach as we were athletes. Coaching doesn’t work like that. You have to respect the process and start from the bottom. I thought of it as ‘I gotta be out there as a coach too,’ which is another 20 years in the game—it's a lot.&quot;&quot;If coaching comes, it will have to be later on,&quot; he added. &quot;Right now, it is all about finding your peace.&quot; (via pulsesports.co.ke)Justin Gatlin also highlighted the pressure former athletes go through to be successful at coaching, too.