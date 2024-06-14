Streets renamed after Michael Phelps, Alisson Schmitt, and more in Indianapolis for U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024

Ahead of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials, several streets in downtown Indianapolis have been renamed after former Olympic champions such as Michael Phelps and Alisson Schmitt. The move aims to honor the American swimmers and attract more crowd to the Lucas Oil stadium when the competition kicks off on June 15.

Phelps is widely regarded as the greatest swimmer of all time time. Boasting a staggering tally of 23 Olympic gold medals, the highest for any athlete, it's fitting that the Baltimore Bullet was the first after whom a street was renamed.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Besides Katie Ledecky, Alisson Schmitt is one of the greatest female American swimmers. With a total of 10 Olympic medals, four of which are gold medals, Schmitt fittingly deserved a street renamed after her.

Retired swimmer Ryan Lochte has also been honored with a street named after him in downtown Indianapolis for the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials. The retired swimmer won a staggering 39 World Championship titles in his career, not to forget the six Olympic gold medals during Michael Phelps’ dominant era.

The other swimmers who received the honor are Miss Franklin (five-time Olympic champion), Dara Tores (five-time Olympic champion), Nathan Adrian (five-time Olympic champion), Natalie Coughlin (three-time Olympic champion), Jason Lezak (four-time Olympic champion), Mark Spitz (nine-time Olympic champion) and Elizabeth Beisel (three-time Olympic champion).

Swimmers to watch out for in the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 3

Over 1,000 swimmers have registered for the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024. However, only 52, 26 each from men’s and women's categories will be on the flight to the Paris Olympics 2024. Despite the tough competition, there are some hot favorites to be part of that 26-member Team USA.

Katie Ledecky will be a force to reckon with in the women's competition. She will swim in the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, and 1500m freestyle events, and holds the top timings in each of those events.

Following Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel will be another top favorite to make it to the Paris Olympics 2024. Although the seven-time Olympic champion hasn't had the best last few years, he showed good form in the TYR Pro Swim Series events. Dressel will headline the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 100m butterfly events at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024.

Although less experienced than Ledecky and Dressel, Kate Douglass will be another name to be feared at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024. After a bronze medal triumph in Tokyo 2020, Douglass has won 11 World Championship titles and enters the trials as top-ranked swimmer in 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, and 200m individual medley.