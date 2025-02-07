"Such a bada**"- Lindsey Vonn reacts to her teammate Lauren Macuga's first World Championship medal

Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to her teammate, Lauren Macuga, winning her maiden World Championships medal at the Super-G race in Saalbach. Vonn also competed in the event but collided with a gate, facing an unexpected end.

Vonn made her comeback to competitive skiing after almost five years in November 2024. Her first event after the break was the FIS Fall Festival in Colorado, and her most recent competition was the World Championships in Saalbach. Amid this, the American appreciated one of her teammates, Laurence Macuga, for her debut medal at the competition.

The latter tied for third place and won a bronze medal in the Super-G race on February 6, becoming the first American since 1993 to win a medal in her first World Championships. Reacting to this notable win, Lindsey Vonn took to her Instagram story, reposted the US Ski team's Instagram post about Macuga's win and wrote:

"So so happy for you Cougs!!! Such a bada**! @Lauren_Macuga."

Vonn raced for the first time at the World Championships since 2019, and in her first split, she recorded the 16th fastest time; however, she ended up hitting the 11th gate. The 40-year-old got back up and explained that she briefly lost feeling in her arm.

Lindsey Vonn opened up about her feelings on competing at the Skiing World Championships

Lindsey Vonn recently made her feelings known about competing at the Skiing World Championship. The skier took to her Instagram account, sharing a bunch of pictures ahead of the race in Saalbach, Austria. She revealed that she would be competing in the World Championships after 2,187 days and considered herself lucky to be back on the slopes again.

Reflecting on her journey in the sport and recalling her life after her retirement, she wrote:

"It’s been 2,187 days since I raced in a World Championships… but tomorrow I’m back!!🙌🏻… something I never thought I would be able to do. I feel lucky to get this opportunity but also thankful that I was able to earn my way here with a body that is finally working again!"

She added:

"This journey hasn’t been an easy one but it has given me a lot of joy. I’ve lived an incredible life since I retired in 2019 and I miss that life, my dogs and my family. But this adventure is short and one that I will not waste. I know I still have the ability to succeed in this sport but will all the pieces of the puzzle fit together tomorrow? I don’t know. What I do know is this; I will give it my all, I will not take it for granted and I will have fun!"

Vonn further expressed her excitement about returning to the World Championships and also mentioned that she was dealing with a cold or flu leading up to the event.

