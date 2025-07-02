Summer McIntosh, Bella Sims and others react to former Florida Gators swimmer Lilly Daley’s major career update

Summer McIntosh, Bella Sims and more swimmers have reacted to Lilly Daley transferring to University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Daley previously represented the University of Florida, competing for them in 2023-24 as a freshman and 2024-25 as a sophomore.
Daley shared the news with her followers on Instagram by expressing her excitement to represent the team for the remainder of her college years. She wrote:
“Yayy go vols!🍊words can’t even describe the excitement i have to be joining the vol family, i am beyond grateful🧡 tb to the first uni merch i ever bought🤍”
Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh couldn’t contain her excitement over the announcement, hyping up Daley as she wrote:
“Lets goooooooo”
“So proud of you 🧡🧡🧡🧡,” she added.
Former Olympic medalist Bella Sims also chimed in, writing:
“Congrats!! 🧡”
Two-time Pan American Games gold medalist Julie Brousseau commented on the post:
“YAYYYY!!! Congrats so happy for you!!!!❤️❤️❤️”
Another Canadian swimmer Katrina Bellio also congratulated Lilly Daley, adding:
“Yay congrats lily!”
Finlay Knox, the reigning 200m individual medley World Championships gold medalist, also joined in the comments:
"Congrats!"
Meanwhile, Summer McIntosh earlier this year announced a surprising decision to move to the USA to train under coach Bob Bowman and his professional group at the University of Texas after the 2025 World Aquatics Championships.
For the World Championships, she is provisionally set to enter in five events including 400m freestyle, 200m individual medley, 400m individual medley, 800m freestyle and 200m butterfly.
Summer McIntosh makes her feelings known after breaking Ariarne Titmus’ 400m freestyle world record
Summer McIntosh opened up on her mindset during the 400m freestyle race in which she broke the world record. She clocked a remarkable 3:54.18 by surpassing the previous global mark of 3:55.38, which she had set at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.
In a post-race interview, McIntosh shared how she felt during the swim, saying:
“To be honest, I just didn’t really feel a lot of pain in that race. I felt so strong throughout and that’s never been the case in the 400 freestyle for me. That last 100, I’m usually really, really hurting. But I flipped at the 200 and I was just cruising.”
McIntosh also mentioned that she could sense she was having a strong swim and the crowd’s reaction made her realize she might be approaching world-record pace. This awareness encouraged her to push even harder in the final stretch.