After two seasons at Florida, Olympic medalist Bella Sims makes a major career decision

Bella Sims, Olympic medallist, NCAA Champion, and prominent swimming sensation, is transferring to the University of Michigan. The athlete will be transitioning from the University of Florida to Michigan.

Sims won her first and only silver medal in the 4x200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She won her first world championship gold in 2022, dominating the 4x200-meter freestyle. Sims was the 2024 NCAA champion in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:40.90 on the clock and 500m freestyle in 4:32.47 for the Florida Gators and was placed third at 200m backstroke with 1:48.47 on the clock. Sims' collegiate career is marked by accolades and achievements, earning her the All-American honours and winning her the SEC Female Swimmer of the Year award.

In an X update, @swimswamnews posted that the exceptional swimmer is taking her talents to Michigan, boosting the swimming roster of the Wolverines. The post read:

"Two-Time NCAA Champion Bella Sims Transferring to Michigan"

Sims' transfer is a major coup for the University of Michigan (Wolverines). Under the leadership of Matt Bowe, the Olympian's recruitment will add international experience to the Wolverines' roster. With the new addition, the team will be working towards improving its NCAA standings. While the Gators' roster remains strong, Michigan made the right choice by recruiting the 19-year-old Olympian.

Bella Sims' final championship wraps up with records and wins

Former Florida Gator sensation Bella Sims wrapped up her NCAA Championship by breaking two school records. Bettering her 200m backstroke record, she proved her dominance in collegiate swimming. Sims posted a 46.53 in the 100m freestyle in her season with the Gators. The ace swimmer currently holds seven out of 13 Gators' records.

In an Instagram update, @gatorsswimdv shared her achievements, writing:

"Capped off her championships with ✌️ records🔸after improving her 200 back record, Bella’s 46.53 leadoff leg in the 400 free relay set a new 100 free school record. She currently holds seven of Florida’s 13 individual records and is a member of all five relay records."

Bella Sims has left a significant impression on the Florida Gators with her records. While the Olympian has continued her 2024 NCAA championship form into 2025, it will be interesting to see what waves the swimmer makes for the University of Michigan in the coming season.

