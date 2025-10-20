Suni Lee claps back at haters after Victoria Secret Runway debut with a humble message

Suni Lee decided to give it back to her haters in an emphatic way. Before her tryst with YouTube creator Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, the Olympic champion gymnast had made her debut on the Victoria's Secret runway alongside WNBA player Angel Reese a couple of days ago. Lee uploaded a reel [presumably on TikTok], where she mimed to the song 'Successful' by Ariana Grande. Lee clapped back at her haters with a simple comment, &quot;Can u guys stop bullying me?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSome social media users are wondering whether the backlash is related to Suni Lee's alleged inter-racial relationship, though the details are yet to be confirmed. Others are of the opinion that Lee replied in context to the backlash for being associated with the Victoria's Secret fashion show. Suni Lee was previously in the limelight for her gymnastics session with YouTube creator IShowSpeed. Under his YouTube segment 'Speed Goes Pro', IShowSpeed decided to test his gymnastics skills with none other than Lee herself. Though his usual antics left the gymnast gasping for laughter, IShowSpeed not only impressed her with his backflips, but also compelled her to give an unexpected present : her Olympic gold medal! Suni Lee makes her feelings known about the runway debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Suni Lee at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 [Image Source: Getty] Suni Lee previously shared her thoughts about her runway debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, becoming one of the first athletes to do so alongside WNBA player Angel Reese. In her interview with Marie Claire, the 22-year-old Olympic champion gymnast remarked, &quot;Stepping into something like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show felt like a dream outside of my comfort zone. But that’s exactly why I said yes.&quot;Lee further added in the interview, &quot;Growing up, I didn’t see many girls who looked like me in spaces like this. To now be here as an athlete, as someone who’s worked so hard to achieve her dreams, it feels powerful. I want young girls to know they don’t have to fit into just one box. You can chase Olympic gold and still own your femininity.&quot;Suni Lee has been on a long break since the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old gymnast had registered a strong comeback at the quadrennial event as she contributed to the women's team all-around gold medal. Lee also clinched two individual bronze medals in the women's individual all-around event and the women's uneven bars event, respectively.