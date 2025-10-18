"I’m actually kind of jealous"- Suni Lee left impressed by IShowSpeed's athletic ability as she takes a bow in gymnastics challenge

Olympic champion gymnast Suni Lee expressed her disbelief at the athletic abilities of YouTube creator Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed. IShowSpeed humbled Lee in a gymnastics challenge, where he impressed everyone with his acrobatic skills.Gymnast Ian Gunther recently uploaded a clip of the gymnastics challenge between himself, Suni Lee, IShowSpeed, and Margzetta Frazier. While other gymnasts faltered with the rising levels, IShowSpeed seamlessly cleared every level imaginable. Suni Lee couldn't help but exclaim in admiration for the YouTube creator,&quot;I'm actually kind of jealous&quot;Ian Gunther posted the reel on his Instagram post with the following caption, &quot;Can @ishowspeed beat Olympic and pro Gymnasts? 🤔 #sports#gymnastics #gymnast #ishowspeed #speed#sport&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIShowSpeed previously uploaded a video of his gymnastic skills under the segment 'Speed Goes Pro' on his YouTube channel. While his antics left almost everyone rolling on the floor, IShowSpeed earned the admiration of Suni Lee so much so that she actually gifted him her Olympic gold medal as a token of appreciation!Even Olympic champion sprinter Noah Lyles couldn't help but admire IShowSpeed's skills as he cheered for the YouTube creator through his Instagram profile. Lyles had competed against IShowSpeed last year in a friendly 50m dash organized by popular YouTube creator MrBeast.When Suni Lee sent an empowering message to young girls Suni Lee at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 [Image Source: Getty] Suni Lee previously shared an inspirational message for the young girls on maintaining femininity and balancing dreams. The Olympic champion gymnast talked about her experience at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with Marie Claire magazine, as she remarked,&quot;Growing up, I didn’t see many girls who looked like me in spaces like this. To now be here as an athlete, as someone who’s worked so hard to achieve her dreams, it feels powerful. I want young girls to know they don’t have to fit into just one box. You can chase Olympic gold and still own your femininity.&quot;The Olympic champion gymnast further added, &quot;Honestly, I didn’t have much time to prepare for this, and that was probably for the best. It allowed me to show up here exactly as I am. Just me, not trying to be something I’m not.&quot;Suni Lee has been on a long break since her last appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old gymnast won a gold medal in the women's team all-around event, as well as two individual bronze medals in the women's individual all-around and the women's uneven bars event, respectively.