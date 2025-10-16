"They don’t have to fit into just one box"- Suni Lee sends empowering message to young girls on balancing dreams and femininity

American gymnast Suni Lee shared a strong message on inclusivity after making an appearance in the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Lee was one of the first professional athletes to walk the runway, with WNBA star Angel Reese also appearing in the show. Lee wore a stylish pink sports bra and a pair of black shorts, showcasing the Victoria's Secret Pink line.

Suni Lee has been on a break from competitive gymnastics since participating in the Paris Olympics a year ago. Lee stated a couple of years ago that she was diagnosed with an incurable kidney disease, which has likely affected her decision to take a break. The two-time Olympic gold medal winner has explored other opportunities since then, such as modeling and making public appearances.

In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, Lee discussed walking on the runway and how inclusive the show was:

"Growing up, I didn’t see many girls who looked like me in spaces like this. To now be here as an athlete, as someone who’s worked so hard to achieve her dreams, it feels powerful. I want young girls to know they don’t have to fit into just one box. You can chase Olympic gold and still own your femininity."

"Honestly, I didn’t have much time to prepare for this, and that was probably for the best. It allowed me to show up here exactly as I am. Just me, not trying to be something I’m not."

Suni Lee recently made an appearance at New York Fashion Week and also featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.

Suni Lee: "Gymnastics has definitely impacted my body image"

Lee at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 - Runway - Source: Getty

Suni Lee recently opened up about the challenges she faced in the early years of her gymnastics career. In an interview with SI Swimsuit, she said:

“Gymnastics has definitely impacted my body image. We have to wear skin-tight leotards. There are so many critics online, but I’m always going to be my biggest critic, so whenever you read things, it just kind of makes you overthink. But I just had to learn that my body is my temple and I wouldn’t be able to do what I have to do without it.”

Suni Lee performed remarkably at the Paris Olympics, winning a team gold medal as well as two individual bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars events, respectively.

