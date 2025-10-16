  • home icon
  "Y'all be likin men for whateeever reason": Sydney Colson drops candid reaction after Angel Reese makes Victoria's Secret debut

"Y’all be likin men for whateeever reason": Sydney Colson drops candid reaction after Angel Reese makes Victoria's Secret debut

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 16, 2025 05:19 GMT
Victoria
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 - Runway - Source: Getty

Angel Reese made waves with her debut on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway on Wednesday. The moment was historic because she and Suni Lee became the first athletes to ever walk in the show. Reese took the stage at Steiner Studios in New York City and captured everyone’s attention, including that of her rival, Sydney Colson.

After watching the show, Colson shared her appreciation for all the models who walked that night.

“Women be so pretty and y’all be likin men for whateeever reason,” Colson wrote.
The Indiana Fever guard then gave a special shoutout to Reese for living up to the expectations of her highly anticipated runway debut.

“And looked tf goodt doing iiittt @Reese10Angel !!!” Colson wrote.
Angel Reese’s second year in the pros didn’t unfold the way she hoped. The Chicago Sky finished near the bottom of the WNBA standings, missing the playoffs for the second season in a row. However, Reese has continued to shine away from the court, making 2025 extremely memorable for her.

In addition to her stunning debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she has been building her brand in major ways. She launched her own signature shoe line with Reebok and appeared on the cover of NBA 2K26 and Vogue magazine.

Angel Reese had a hilarious back-and-forth with Sydney Colson related to sex toy incident

Earlier in the 2025 WNBA season, the league faced a strange problem when several games were interrupted by fans tossing sex toys, especially neon green dildos, onto the court.

During all the chaos, Angel Reese found a way to make light of the situation by teasing Sydney Colson.

“hey @SydJColson, why do you keep throwing your mean green in different arenas…. it’s getting weird,” Reese joked, calling out the Indiana Fever guard.
Colson playfully joined in, posting a photo of herself smirking in response to Reese.

While no green dildos were thrown during any Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever matchups, both teams had separate games affected. The Chicago Sky experienced it during their game against the Golden State Valkyries on August 1, and the Fever saw it happen in their clash with the Los Angeles Sparks on August 5.

