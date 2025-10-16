Suni Lee turns heads in special outfit while joining Angel Reese on runway debut at Victoria's Secret Fashion Week

Suni Lee joined the likes of Angel Reese to grace the runway of the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15, 2025. It was Lee's runway debut, where the Olympic gold medalist repped PINK, the giant brand's lingerie and apparel line. Suni Lee contributed key scores to help Team USA clinch the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Additionally, she won bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars events. Despite her successful campaign, the Hmong-American gymnast hasn’t returned to competition since, as she began exploring the world of fashion in New York. In 2024, she attended New York Fashion Week, was honored as one of Glamour’s Women of the Year, and made several other strides in the fashion world. In recent news, shortly ahead of Victoria's Secret Fashion Week, the brand's official Instagram page dropped a surprise that Lee would take the runway. The Olympian, donning a pink sports bra and a pair of black short shorts, strutted confidently as TWICE performed in the background. Lee added sparkling silver accessories to amp up her look. Here's the video of her walk:The 2020 Tokyo Olympic all-around gold medalist also posted a story of her walk, originally shared by Taiwanese-Canadian social media influencer and content creator Katie Ann Fang. Lee shares a story of her walking the ramp; Instagram - @sunisaleeLee was joined by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese at the Victoria's Fashion Show. The WNBA standout player donned a floral lingerie in pink and enhanced the look with pink fur. New York Post Sports @nypostsportsLINKAngel Reese, Suni Lee add sporty side to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show https://trib.al/p9JtT0XThe 22-year-old also attended the Victoria's Secret show in 2024, where she gushed about watching Thai popstar Lalisa perform on stage.Suni Lee made her feelings known about making her runway debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowSuni Lee at the 2025 Forbes Under 30 Summit - (Source: Getty)Suni Lee has not been a stranger to history-making moments. She was the first female American gymnast of Asian descent to win the all-around Olympic gold. She was included in the Time 100 list and was named Female Athlete of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2021. In 2024, the 22-year-old etched her name in history after winning an all-around podium as the reigning Olympic champion since Nadia Comaneci in 1980. On October 15, 2025, Lee became one of the first athletes to walk the Victoria's Secret runway alongside Angel Reese. In an interview with Marie Claire, she shared that it was a dream of hers. &quot;Stepping into something like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show felt like a dream outside of my comfort zone. But that’s exactly why I said yes.&quot;She also took pride in thriving in an environment where few girls are like her. Lee further emphasized the importance of young girls stepping out of their comfort zones and establishing themselves.&quot;Growing up, I didn’t see many girls who looked like me in spaces like this. To now be here as an athlete, as someone who’s worked so hard to achieve her dreams, it feels powerful. I want young girls to know they don’t have to fit into just one box. You can chase Olympic gold and still own your femininity.&quot;Suni Lee has partnership deals with brands like Lululemon, Tatcha, Gatorade, Crocs, Hoka, and others.