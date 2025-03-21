Suni Lee drops 2 word emotional reaction as fan reflects on the gymnast's struggles

Suni Lee expressed her thoughts after a fan reflected on her struggles over the past four years. The American gymnast got emotional as she looked back on her journey while gearing up for the upcoming season.

Lee has faced a lot of struggles over the past few years, including a kidney-related health issue that made it very difficult for her to make a comeback. However, Suni Lee managed to overcome all the struggles to qualify for the US Olympic gymnastics team and eventually win the gold medal in the team and All-around.

Amid her appearances in multiple events, Suni Lee has been spotted practising a full-twisting layout Jaeger on the uneven bars and has been trying to get a skill named after her; however, the gymnast has not been successful in doing so. A fan expressed their sympathy for Lee after reflecting on the gymnast's journey over the past few years.

"Feel so defeated for Suni 😓 she dropped nabs 1/2 in 2020 but then covid stopped intl comps & derwael got it named first, then dropped the jaeger 1/1 & couldn’t go to Baku 😭 like dam the gym gods do not want a “Lee”, I still have hope she’s drops something insane 🙏🏼 nabs 1/1? 👀"wrote the fan.

Suni Lee reacted to the fan's comment and replied with a two-word message.

"I’m crying," she wrote.

Suni Lee on overcoming her struggles amid gymnastics comeback

Lee makes an appearance during LSU v Auburn - Source: Getty

Suni Lee spoke about overcoming her struggles in an interview with NBC Olympics. The American athlete revealed that it was the first time her coaches had a student with two kidney diseases, so they brought about several changes in her training routine while preparing for a comeback.

Moreover, Lee revealed that she decided to take it day by day as it was a very tough process for her.

“My coaches have never had to deal with someone who has had two kidney diseases. And obviously, I’m like, ‘OK, I don’t know any other gymnasts that have two kidney diseases that have had to go through this.’ So it’s all a learning process. And we’re taking it day by day.," she said.

Lee's coaches modified her routines to accommodate her recovery process and aimed for gradual improvement over time. The Olympic gold medalist revealed that along with the physical aspect of the sport, she had to equally work hard on the mental aspect of the sport to compete at her full potential once again.

