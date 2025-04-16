Suni Lee drops 2-word reaction as Paige Bueckers signs with Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft as No. 1 pick

Suni Lee has hyped up University of Connecticut alumna Paige Bueckers, who went number one in the WNBA draft after the Dallas Wings selected her. Lee has been away from the gymnastics mat for a while and has yet to announce her return.

Ad

Suni Lee, who won the all-around bronze and gold with the US women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is exploring a career in fashion in New York. She attends several games and events, including award nights, fashion shows, and campaigns for her partner brands.

Recently, she extended support to Paige Bueckers, one of the most decorated collegiate players from UConn. Bueckers, recently signed with the Dallas Wings as the number one WNBA Draft, posted a photo series from her special day on her Instagram handle as she took the Wings jersey and cap. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"Through Gods power, for Gods purposes. Let’s get it Dallas!!"

Lee took to the comment section and wrote:

"the goat!!!"

Suni Lee supports Paige Bueckers; Instagram - @paigebueckers

Lee has a knack for basketball and recently attended the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns. She posted pictures of herself in a black blazer dress, sharing frames with model and socialite Jordyn Woods. She wrote on Instagram:

Ad

"night in the garden"

Lee was named one of the Glamour Women of the Year after her Paris Olympic feats in 2024.

Suni Lee made her feelings known about her family and community's support in her gymnastics career

Sunisa Lee Parade (Source: Getty)

Suni Lee became the first American of Asian descent to win the all-around gold in her first Olympic edition in Tokyo 2020. In a recent speech after receiving recognition at the Apex for Youth Inspiration Awards Gala in New York City, she credited her family and Hmong community for their unwavering support as she forged a career in gymnastics.

Ad

"Being a part of the Hmong community has given me pride, resilience, and responsibility. My parents came here with nothing but a dream to build a better life for their future family, and their sacrifices have shaped me in ways I’m still realizing,” she said.

"To leave everything you have ever known to make a new life in a new world where you don’t know the language, where you have no money, no community is a hardship most of us are blessed not to face. Their work ethic, their determination, and their unwavering belief in me have taught me that no challenge is too great if you keep pushing forward,” the 22-year-old added.

Suni Lee boasts six Olympic and three World medals, among other honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More