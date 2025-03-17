Suni Lee drops 3-word reaction to mother Yeev Thoj's 2011 prediction of her becoming 'superstar someday'

American artistic gymnast Suni Lee shared a heartfelt reaction to her mother Yeev Thoj's prediction in 2011 where she said that Lee would become a superstar in the future. Lee grew up in Minnesota and started her gymnastics career at an early age. At the age of seven, she won in an all-around competition at a state meet and in the following year, she advanced through three different age group levels.

Ad

Lee's mother, Yeev Thoj shared her prediction on the internet in 2011, when Lee would've been around 8 years old. She shared a picture of 8-year-old Lee on Facebook with the caption:

"She will be my superstar someday"

Suni Lee shared a 3-word reaction to the post on her Instagram story, where she said:

"Mom knows best🥲"

Suni Lee's story - Source: via @sunisalee on Instagram

It would appear Thoj's prediction was spot-on, as Lee has become a superstar both on and off the field. She was a part of the American gymnastics team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and made history by becoming the first Asian American woman to win the gold medal in the women's all-around event. She also won gold at the women's team event in Paris 2024.

Ad

Trending

Suni Lee also has a large social media following, with 3.4 million followers on Instagram, and had been named one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in 2021.

How Suni Lee's parents supported her gymnastics career

Yeev Thoj and John Lee, Sunisa Lee's parents - (Image via Getty)

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee's parents have supported her gymnastic career from a very young age, with her father, John Lee even building a gymnastic apparatus in their backyard when Lee was a toddler. Thoj and John were both athletes during high school and pushed for Lee to get involved in some kind of sport.

Ad

This led to John Lee building a four-foot-long makeshift balance beam out of an old mattress to help with Suni's progression in gymnastics.

Yeev Thoj is an ardent supporter who loves watching her daughter's performances but gets very nervous while watching her compete. In an interview with FOX 9 in 2021, she mentioned:

“When she does her routine, I usually hold my breath. I really don’t like to watch it.”

John and Thoj attended the Paris Olympics in 2024, watching their daughter win three Olympic medals including one gold medal representing Team USA. Lee's parents even hosted viewing parties in Paris for her performances while supporting her as she claimed glory at the Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback